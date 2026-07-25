5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Starbucks Caramel Macchiato

If you've ever felt like ordering a drink at Starbucks is just too complicated, you're in luck: We've compiled all sorts of tips for making the process seamless. Take, for example, the Caramel Macchiato — a staple at the international coffee chain, with just the right balance of caramel, vanilla, espresso, and milk. There are several ways to customize this drink that take your run-of-the-mill coffee shop trip to the next level.

Whether you want a little more sweetness, syrupy caramel, a different type of milk, or a foamy, frothy finish, the following five ordering tips are easy to relay to your barista, especially since most of them are already well-known drink customizations. Some even match nine secret menu Starbucks macchiato flavors you wish you knew sooner, like the white mocha caramel or caramel cloud. They don't cost much more, either — and with specialty drink prices creeping into the $7 to $8+ range at many shops, that's a welcome factor.

Ready to treat yourself next time you swing through the Starbucks drive-thru? Try out these ordering customizations, some of which work best for hot macchiatos, iced, or both. You won't look at your go-to drink order the same again.