Review: The Ultra-Limited 2026 Prohibition Collection Is A Rare Buffalo Trace Whiskey Misfire

Kentucky's historic Buffalo Trace Distillery recently announced the release of its third annual limited edition of its rare Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection of five whiskies. The collection honors the history, innovation, and acumen of the distillery during one of the darkest periods of American history for whiskey lovers: Prohibition. In 1920, Congress enacted the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, banning the production, sale, and transportation of alcoholic beverages in the United States. From 1920 to 1933, when the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th.

Although it was a dark time for many producers, six distilleries would come away unscathed. The U.S. government granted them permission to continue producing whiskey for medicinal purposes. George T. Stagg Distillery, the predecessor to Buffalo Trace Distillery, was one of those producers granted leniency during Prohibition, selling whiskey to cure ailments such as the common cold to consumers as long as they had a prescription from a doctor.

Each year, Buffalo Trace Distillery's Prohibition Collection includes whiskies honoring people or places that held a connection with George T. Stagg's Distillery during Prohibition. The goal is to bring those whiskies to life in the modern era. This year's collection is inspired by five archival whiskey brands produced during President Albert B. Blanton's time as head of the George T. Stagg Distillery. To see if the new collection is worth your investment, we acquired a set of sample bottles from the Buffalo Trace Distillery to taste test and review. Here are our thoughts.

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