Every Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection 2025 Whiskey, Ranked Worst To Best

When I sampled the inaugural Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection in 2023, I was sitting in the distillery's event hall in Kentucky, and it came as a surprise. After all, at that time, I was on a trip to Buffalo Trace to review its 2023 Antique Collection. But this year, the speakeasy vibe came to me, as the Kentucky distiller hosted New York whiskey tasters at Club Macanudo (one of Manhattan's last licensed cigar bars) to sample each bottle in its 2025 edition.

Advertisement

For this year's Prohibition Collection release — which celebrates whiskeys that were produced legally for medicinal purposes during Prohibition in the U.S. — Buffalo Trace partnered with Scandinavian Tobacco Group to create custom cigars meant to pair with each spirit in the collection. Whether or not this becomes a regular part of its release remains to be seen, though yours truly refrained from smoking any cigars to focus on the tasting notes of the whiskey itself.

While you won't be able to buy these bottles individually, you might spot them on the shelf at your local (cigar?) bar. With that in mind, here is my review and ranking of the five Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection offerings for 2025.

Advertisement

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.