19 3-Ingredient Vodka Cocktails Worth Sipping Tonight

A decade of working behind the bar gave me an appreciation for all spirits, and while I wouldn't order a vodka neat, I'll happily spike a summer cocktail with it. Vodka doesn't need the spotlight, but it still brings something to the table. It's typically made from grains and has a distinctively clean taste that moves aside for other bold flavors. It can be rather harsh on its own, but turns into a complex cocktail with the right ingredients, and sometimes all it takes are two more mix-ins.

Vodka may be the easiest spirit to manipulate, and it helps other flavors shine rather than fighting them for attention. Whether it's shaken vigorously with lime juice, mixed with ginger beer, muddled with fresh herbs, or topped with high-quality Prosecco – there are so many different directions to take. These vodka cocktails only call for three ingredients, and each proves that cocktails are about quality, not the number of components or fancy bar tricks. Some are classics and some concoctions I've come to love over the years, and each cocktail on this list is the perfect match for vodka.