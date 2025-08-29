10 Of The Best Proseccos For Spritz Cocktails, According To Bartenders
There's nothing better on a sweltering day than a tall cool drink, especially when that drink has plenty of carbonation. Those bubbles, when added to a glass filled to the brim with ice, make the drink lighter and even more refreshing. In other words, they make the drink way better. It doesn't matter if it's a simple soda or a cocktail.
One of the best ways to enjoy those bubbles is in a spritz. That lovely cocktail that started so many years ago in Italy and eventually found its way all over the world. Made up of three simple ingredients, the spritz usually includes a liqueur like Aperol or St. Germain, club soda, and Prosecco. While the liqueur and soda are definitely important parts of this delightful low-ABV tipple, Adolfo Garcia, the general manager at Mother Wolf LA and Bar Avoja, says it's "the Prosecco [that] makes the biggest impact ... [and] brings the whole cocktail together." Mia Mastroianni, mixologist and frequent "Bar Rescue" consultant agrees, telling us that "the choice of Prosecco can really affect the balance and flavor of your cocktail."
But considering there are so many Proseccos out there from subtly sweet to dry and acidic, how do you know which Prosecco will provide the right balance? We reached out to several bartenders and mixologists who make spritzes morning, noon, and night to get their opinions on which Proseccos they believe make the perfect spritz.
1. Ca' Furlan
Having grown up in a wine-making family in Northern Italy, it's no surprise that Alessandro Furlan, one of the men behind Ca' Furlan Prosecco, followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps. Making wine for years at his family's vineyard in Friuli gave him the knowledge he needed to create 3 different varieties: a Prosecco, a rosé Prosecco and a Moscato. Even though Furlan wanted to forge his own path, his heritage and family still hold an important place in his heart and his brand.
See, in Italian "Ca" means "home" and "family" in northeast Italy. But the ties to his family don't stop there, each of the three bottles in the Ca library is named after a family member as well. The Prosecco Cuvee is named Beatrice after Furlan's daughter and the Moscato Cuvee is named Adriana for his wife. The Prosecco Rosé Cuvee is named Mariana which is a Trivinia family name in honor of Furlan's partner, and longtime friend, Charlie Trivinia.
While there are three different bottles to choose from in the Ca line, it's the Prosecco Cuvee Beatrice that Adolfo Garcia reaches for when creating a spritz. "Ca' Furlan is a great Extra Dry option that emphasizes bitterness and balance," he says. "It brings out melon, pear, stone fruit, and citrus-forward notes that might be overpowering on their own — but together, they offer a flavor profile that's clean, layered, and not overly sweet. It's ideal when you want something crisp and refreshing, without leaning too far into the softness of a typical Prosecco."
2. Tommaso Gambino Gambino Gold Valdobbiadene
Unlike several of the Proseccos on our list, Gambino Proseccos were created simply because Tommaso (Tommy) Gambino grew up imbibing the spirit since it was always the drink of choice in his house. So, he and his wife, Jules, released a DOC Prosecco in 2015. Once that bottle had an established following, Gambino decided to take things up a notch and released the Gambino Gold. What sets these two Proseccos apart aren't just their names, but how they're produced.
The original Gambino has the prestigious DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) label which means there are certain guidelines that need to be followed, including where the spirit is produced and that it's made with at least 85% Glera grapes. The second Prosecco Tommaso released was his Gold Gambino. Not only is this the Prosecco that Mary Thompson, the general manager and beverage director at 1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach, says she uses when creating a spritz, it also happens to be a DOGC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita) Prosecco which is considered the highest quality Prosecco on the market today.
But quality isn't the only reason Thompson says she reaches for the Gold Gambino, she also likes its flavor and acidity. "This Prosecco is an easy base for a spritz as it has muted character and a slightly sweet finish," Thompson explains. "Its high acid counterbalances any liqueurs we may add and lends to a balanced cocktail like an Aperol Spritz."
3. Flor Prosecco
Flor Prosecco is a bit of a conundrum in the Prosecco world. As we mentioned earlier, in order to be a DOC Prosecco, the spirit must be made with at least 85% Glera grapes. After that, it's up to the vintner to decide which grapes to add for creating the desired flavor. Flor doesn't add any other grapes to its recipe. It is made of 100% Glera grapes. But that's not the only thing that sets Flor apart from other Proseccos out there. Where other brands may take only 30 days for their second fermentation, Flor keeps its spirit in stainless steel tanks for 60 days. That extra time creates a better perlage and a more complex flavor.
Yet with all that attention to detail Flor doesn't have the distinguished DOC stamp on its label simply because the grapes that Flor uses are grown just outside the DOC region. While that stamp might be important to some, Lorenzo Pilia, the bartender at Angelina Bakery, doesn't care about labels. He's more interested in flavor. So, for him Flor is the only choice when mixing up an Aperol Spritz. "Its peach and melon notes blend seamlessly with the Aperol," he explains, "evoking the 'la dolce vita' moments of an Italian summer with every sip."
4. Riondo Prosecco
Riondo Prosecco may have three different Proseccos on its roster, but it's the original expression, the Frizzante, that entertainment expert Paul Zahn reaches for when mixing up a spritz. "Riondo Prosecco is one of my go-to sparkling wines when crafting spritzes because it is accessibly priced and works in a variety of drinks," he says.
The Riondo vineyard extends over 14,000 acres in the Veneto region of Italy and looks up at the mountain for which it was named: Mount Riondo. Also made of 100% Glera grapes, Zahn tells us that the wine has notes of apple and pear. But those flavors don't make this Prosecco cloying or syrupy. Instead, Zahn says the Prosecco is dry with a crisp finish which he prefers, that way he "can use other ingredients to bring some sweetness into my recipe."
That dry, crisp quality is why Zahn believes this Prosecco "makes the perfect Italian spritz." In fact, the entertainment expert was nice enough to share a recipe with us: "Combine Malfy Con Limone gin, cucumber, soda, and some Riondo Prosecco for the perfect taste of Italy."
5. Massimo Coletti Phoja Prosecco Di Treviso
A lot of bartenders tend to reach for well-known brands when mixing up cocktails because they're labels that patrons recognize and have probably tasted before. But Yonatan Chaitchik, the General Manager at Shmoné & Shmoné Wine prefers to think outside the box and tends to use "unique products" for his cocktails instead. Massimo Coletti's Prosecco is one such spirit. "He's a one-man show, making Prosecco with a distinctive sense of terroir," Chaitchik explains. "My preferred cuvée is the 2023 Massimo Coletti Phoja Prosecco Di Treviso."
The Coletti family has been growing and selling grapes in the Treviso region of Northern Italy for generations, only bottling a small amount of wine for their friends and family. But it was Massimo, this fourth generation winemaker, who chose to start making wine for the masses in the early 2010s. Unlike other, larger brands who make and sell millions of bottles every year, Coletti chooses quality over quantity and only produces 35,000 bottles per year.
But that's not the only way he separates himself from the vast sea of Prosecco. Coletti also continues his family's tradition of producing Prosecco in the classic col fondo style. Most modern-day Proseccos undergo the second fermentation in steel tanks, but Coletti completes his second fermentation right in the bottle allowing the dead yeast to fall to the bottom, thereby creating a cloudier, more complex Prosecco. A Prosecco that Chaitchik says he "loves using."
6. Mionetto Prosecco
"Mionetto Prosecco is another affordable option with a crisp tone that won't overpower your drink," says Mia Mastroianni, "and adds the pizzazz of effervescence that every good spritz demands." But where does that pizzazz come from? The bubbles. Turns out there are 49 billion bubbles in each and every bottle of Mionetto Prosecco. With that many bubbles, it's no surprise that the cork pops out at an impressive 25 miles per hour.
Another reason it's a popular go to for spritzes is because of its freshness. Mionetto may be one of the oldest sparkling wines around, first founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto, but the producers believe that freshness is as important as taste. To ensure that each bottle is as fresh as possible, the winery makes sure that not a single bottle is sitting on the shelf waiting to be purchased. Instead, Mionetto waits until its Prosecco is actually ordered. Only then do the vintners place the spirit in the bottle.
By bottling on demand, patrons and bartenders are guaranteed a spritz that will taste delicious and tickle the tongue at the same time. That freshness of which Mionetto is so proud is why Ksenia Afonasyeva, a bartender at Rosehill Rooftop, says it's her "go-to for spritzes ... Its bright, crisp profile — highlighted by notes of apple, pear, and light floral aromas — is perfectly balanced and dry, making it an excellent complement to aperitifs like Aperol or Campari," she explains. "It elevates the drink with its elegance while keeping everything refreshing and well-rounded."
7. Cantina Globale
Cantina Globale is a little different from the other Proseccos on our list as the company is a sort of co-op, sourcing and importing wines from several regions and producers in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia areas of Northern Italy. This allows smaller Italian vintners who lack the ability to export or sell their own wines to sell their product under the Cantina Globale label.
Offering a wide selection of red, white, and sparkling wines, it's Cantina Globale's Prosecco that Bar Ajova's Adolfo Garcia says he reaches for when mixing up a spritz. "It's a hidden gem — a true jack of all trades," he explains. "You get fruit notes, floral undertones, and crisp, tight bubbles that carry flavor without overpowering it."
Garcia tells us that he especially likes the subtle sweetness "that plays beautifully with any fruit-forward or bright spritz. It's not the first bottle most people reach for when they think of a traditional spritz," he continues, "but that's exactly what makes it special."
8. Bottega Ora Prosecco
"If you're feeling fancy, you may choose to spring for Bottega Ora Prosecco," Mia Mastroianni tells us, and after seeing the bottle we can understand why. "The gold bottle itself is a statement piece," she explains, "made of liquid metal that protects the contents from light." You may wonder why wine would need protection. But it turns out that the longer a wine, any wine, is exposed to heat or sunlight, the more likely it is to degrade in both quality and flavor. And flavor is very important to the Bottega family.
The vines that grow the Glera grapes the Bottega family uses to create their wines and grappas were originally cultivated from Treviso in 1635. Since then the family has continued to pluck and use only the best grapes from the slopes of Valdobbiadene to make their spirits. Spirits that have found their way all over the world and have won more than 450 different awards. Yes, that attention to detail and those awards mean a higher price point, but Mastroianni believes that this Prosecco is worth the extra money because "it delivers a refreshing flavor profile that provides versatility among a range of elegant spritzes."
9. Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé
If you prefer a sparkling rosé to the more classic white Proseccos, Paul Zahn suggests Kylie Minogue's Prosecco Rosé because he says it makes a great "fruit forward spritz" thanks to its strawberry and raspberry notes. But he says this bubbly also has "the perfect pop of floral notes, so leaning into those flavors to craft a spritz is a no brainer."
The youngest Prosecco on our list, Kylie debuted her wines to the United Kingdom on May 16th, 2020, when she released her first wine, a French rosé, for her birthday. An instant hit, she followed with two more still wines, a sauvignon blanc and a Côtes de Provence Rosé. Then in March of 2021, Kylie Minogue wines chose to add a sparkling wine to its docket and released the Prosecco Rosé. Made up of 85% Glera and 15% Pinot Nero grapes, this pretty pink Prosecco is currently available in 31 countries.
Unsure how to use it? Zahn shares a recipe for the "the perfect A-list summer spritz": simply muddle some raspberries with an elderflower liqueur and fresh lemon juice. Then top with Kylie Minogue's Prosecco Rosé, a little soda and enjoy.
10. La Marca
Probably the most recognizable Prosecco available thanks to its square baby blue label, there's just no missing La Marca Prosecco when walking down the wine aisle of your favorite grocery store. A relative adolescent in the Prosecco world, La Marca may have only been founded in 1968, but it has become the go-to for many when mixing up an Aperol Spritz, including Mia Mastroianni. Not only is it "widely available and easy to recognize," she explains, "it's affordable, and provides the perfect blend of bubbles and acidity to bring life to any Spritz."
Perfect for every situation, La Marca was named after the area from which the Prosecco gets its grapes: the La Marca Trevigiana zone in the heart of Italy's Prosecco region. But what makes this sparkling wine truly unique is that it doesn't just come from one winery, but several. Eight to be exact. Similar to Cantina Globale, La Marca is made up of a wine cooperative representing 5,000 local growers and using 14 different processing plants all over Treviso to create its three Proseccos. By hand selecting grapes from all over the region, La Marca is able to pick the perfect Glera grape to create this well-known and appreciated Prosecco.