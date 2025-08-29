10 Of The Best Proseccos For Spritz Cocktails, According To Bartenders

Having grown up in a wine-making family in Northern Italy, it's no surprise that Alessandro Furlan, one of the men behind Ca' Furlan Prosecco, followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps. Making wine for years at his family's vineyard in Friuli gave him the knowledge he needed to create 3 different varieties: a Prosecco, a rosé Prosecco and a Moscato. Even though Furlan wanted to forge his own path, his heritage and family still hold an important place in his heart and his brand.

See, in Italian "Ca" means "home" and "family" in northeast Italy. But the ties to his family don't stop there, each of the three bottles in the Ca library is named after a family member as well. The Prosecco Cuvee is named Beatrice after Furlan's daughter and the Moscato Cuvee is named Adriana for his wife. The Prosecco Rosé Cuvee is named Mariana which is a Trivinia family name in honor of Furlan's partner, and longtime friend, Charlie Trivinia.

While there are three different bottles to choose from in the Ca line, it's the Prosecco Cuvee Beatrice that Adolfo Garcia reaches for when creating a spritz. "Ca' Furlan is a great Extra Dry option that emphasizes bitterness and balance," he says. "It brings out melon, pear, stone fruit, and citrus-forward notes that might be overpowering on their own — but together, they offer a flavor profile that's clean, layered, and not overly sweet. It's ideal when you want something crisp and refreshing, without leaning too far into the softness of a typical Prosecco."