Why You Should Never Store Wine On Top Of The Fridge

Selecting the right wine at the store can be hard enough, but the journey isn't over once you bring the bottle home. The name of the game when it comes to storing wine is "cool, dry, and dark." All that dead space on top of your fridge might seem like a solid, ingenious space-saving solution, yet with its warm, damp, bright conditions, it's pretty much the least compatible spot for keeping your delicate vino safe. Think of the top of your fridge as a zone with a unique, harsh climate. The temperature fluctuates intensely, which can quickly deteriorate the quality of your wine — and spoil your canned goods, suck the flavor out of spices, set your paper towels on fire, kill your houseplants, and even damage electronic appliances. (Also ... dust?)

Heat is generated by a refrigerator's condenser coils, which take the heat from inside the fridge and push it into the surrounding air. It varies per model, but these helpful little coils are typically located at the back, bottom, or top of the appliance. As wines are exposed to higher temperatures from the emitted heat, the tannins become more pronounced, turning the profile from complex to astringent. At 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the damage is already starting. Exposure to light also damages wine, and when the glass comes under direct light, it heats up, creating a double hit.