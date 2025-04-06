The Original Spritz Cocktail Wasn't Made With Aperol

A spritz delivers a bubbly beverage into the hands of a drinker, offering a cocktail that packs less of an alcoholic wallop that can be nursed at leisure. Some food historians have traced the origins of the drink to ancient Greeks who added water to wine, even finding indication that snow would be plopped into wine glasses to sip. The original ratio for an Aperol Spritz involves combining three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water. Yet, as classic as this drink might be to us today, the drink wasn't always made with the now-familiar bright orange apéritif.

The concept of a spritz evolved in Italy when early 19th-century Austrians would add splashes of water to the heavier Italian wines they were presented. The move was an attempt to replicate the lighter taste of beer. Soon, this subtle gesture was improved upon as fortified wine, Prosecco, amaro, and soda were mixed in glasses. Around this time, bitter liqueurs flavored with ingredients like herbs and sweeteners began to make more frequent appearances on bar counters and restaurant tables. One of them, a flavorful red liqueur known as Select, was used to make what we know as a Venetian Spritz sometime in 1920, and with the help of advertising campaigns with prominent actors, the flavorful concoction grew in popularity.