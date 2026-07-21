I Tried 13 Of 7 Brew's Fizz Sodas And Ranked Them Worst To Best

When people think of 7 Brew, they tend to think exclusively of the chain's coffee drinks. But that might be selling this caffeinated empire seriously short. The 7 Brew uses Italian Torani syrup to customize drinks, and that isn't just constricted to the realm of coffee. This drive-thru-only coffee shop has a menu packed with energy drinks, lemonades, smoothies, teas, and — the subject of this ranking – 7 Fizz Sodas.

The 7 Fizz is essentially an Italian-style soda at heart. Carbonated water (rumored to be La Croix) is combined with syrup to create a flavorful, fizzy drink that lacks caffeine. While it's a supremely simple concept, 7 Brew's customization-heavy format means that 7 Fizz drink orders can get pretty zany very quickly. Adding to the chaos is the sprawling 7 Brew secret menu, which often gives mystical, inscrutable names like "Pink Mermaid" and "Stargazer" to popular drink flavor combinations.

So where should you even begin? For me, I decided to kick it off with a broad range of hits. I found 13 of the most recommended 7 Fizz drink orders from Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok, making sure to try a true rainbow of flavors, from the candy-inspired to the tropical. I primarily judged them on flavor and originality. Here's which ones I chucked and which ones I chugged.