I Tried 13 Of 7 Brew's Fizz Sodas And Ranked Them Worst To Best
When people think of 7 Brew, they tend to think exclusively of the chain's coffee drinks. But that might be selling this caffeinated empire seriously short. The 7 Brew uses Italian Torani syrup to customize drinks, and that isn't just constricted to the realm of coffee. This drive-thru-only coffee shop has a menu packed with energy drinks, lemonades, smoothies, teas, and — the subject of this ranking – 7 Fizz Sodas.
The 7 Fizz is essentially an Italian-style soda at heart. Carbonated water (rumored to be La Croix) is combined with syrup to create a flavorful, fizzy drink that lacks caffeine. While it's a supremely simple concept, 7 Brew's customization-heavy format means that 7 Fizz drink orders can get pretty zany very quickly. Adding to the chaos is the sprawling 7 Brew secret menu, which often gives mystical, inscrutable names like "Pink Mermaid" and "Stargazer" to popular drink flavor combinations.
So where should you even begin? For me, I decided to kick it off with a broad range of hits. I found 13 of the most recommended 7 Fizz drink orders from Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok, making sure to try a true rainbow of flavors, from the candy-inspired to the tropical. I primarily judged them on flavor and originality. Here's which ones I chucked and which ones I chugged.
13. Bahama Mama
The first flavor up on the list is the Bahama Mama, a combo of cherry and coconut flavors. That's kind of an odd flavor choice considering the typical Bahama Mama cocktail is made with coffee liqueur, rum, coconut, and pineapple juice. Either way, the drink is supposed to call to mind tropical vacations with a refreshing, bubbly backdrop. Unfortunately, this 7 Fizz Soda sent me to a much darker, drearier place.
Do you like drinking cough syrup mixed with suntan lotion? If so, the Bahama Mama might be the drink order for you. I know it's possible for a cherry soda to not taste like cough syrup — Poppi's Shirley Temple is a good example, and it's one of the best new soda flavors of the year – but 7 Brew has not yet cracked the formula. The cherry flavor is bad enough on its own (it ruins a couple of other sodas on this list, too), but when combined with the equally artificial-tasting coconut syrup, it makes one heck of an unpalatable duo. Despite its popularity, I couldn't take more than a sip before tossing it down the drain.
12. Red Giant
An unusual blend of almond, strawberry, and white chocolate, the Red Giant was the only 7 Fizz order I got with a bit of white chocolate syrup. Fans seemed to like this flavor combo for having a strawberry milk-style flavor, while others called out the almond syrup for bringing a nice marzipan touch.
For me, none of those positive tastes could stand up to the heavy addition of white chocolate. This soda was cloudy-looking due to the presence of said white chocolate, and that heavy, opaque look came through in the taste as well. I think that chocolate syrups — and caramel while we're at it — need to be paired with a strong, slightly bitter base like coffee or tea, to keep the flavors from reading too sweet. Here, it just feels like I'm drinking carbonated ice cream sauce, an experience that's not as pleasant as it sounds. If you want some white chocolate in your drink, consider ordering one of the coffees instead.
11. Pink Mermaid
What flavors do you think of when you hear the name Pink Mermaid? Well, if you're the people behind 7 Brew, you're apparently imagining the summery combo of strawberry, watermelon, and coconut. On the surface, it sounds like a delightful soda. After all, I've enjoyed drinks with watermelon and strawberry, and I've also liked drinks with watermelon and coconut — so why not combine all three?
Alas, somewhere in this alchemical mix, the flavor gets terribly muddled. The strawberry syrup almost tasted like cherry, and the fruity sweetness of the watermelon gets completely washed away by the coconut. Yes, that's right: The soapy coconut syrup strikes again. Which, on a positive note, at least meant this drink smelled fantastic. But just because a bottle of shampoo smells fantastic doesn't mean you want to drink it. Overall, the watermelon and strawberry mellowed out the coconut just enough to save it from the bottom, but I still can't recommend it.
10. Cherry Blossom
At 7 Brew, the term Cherry Blossom doesn't mean a soda with just the classic red berry. For this 7 Fizz, you can expect a combination of both juicy peach and cherry. I can see how the two stone fruits might play well together, with the mild sweetness of the peach getting brightened by the tangy cherry and slightly nutty almond undertones. But that only works if the cherry flavor tastes like actual cherry and not like maraschino syrup and red dye.
I mentioned before that the blasted cherry syrup ruined more soda combos than just the Bahama Mama. Here's another prime victim of that cough syrup taste. The 7 Brew peach syrup is really light and mild. While it's probably perfectly pleasant on its own, the cherry washes it out to a faint whisper. If you want to taste some peachy goodness, there's a better option on this list.
9. Georgia Peach
Like the Cherry Blossom, the Georgia Peach is packing more than just plain peach in the flavor profile. Here, a duo of strawberry and peach syrups shares the limelight. I thought this flavor combo would be a home run, as I love both strawberry and peach flavors in a soft drink.
Unfortunately, something about this soda just reads as artificial on my taste buds. I liked the taste of the peach enough in other drinks, so I have to lay this accusation squarely at the strawberry syrup's door. At first, I mistook the strawberry for the equally off-putting cherry syrup. But I began to see that while suffering from a similar problem, they had two distinct, if false, flavors. It's not as bad as the cherry-syrup-laced sodas, but it still ranks relatively low.
8. Black Mamba
The Black Mamba features an appealing purple-midnight appearance and a blend of blue raspberry, strawberry, and passion fruit. This was my first time tasting the blue raspberry and passion fruit syrups, so I was excited to see how zany and tropical the drink could get. I was particularly interested in trying the blue raspberry, since I associate it with candy, making it an ideal fit for a soda.
While I found the blue raspberry to bring a welcome note of nostalgic tartness, the passion fruit was very faint to my taste buds. It's a shame, because the flavor that rose to the forefront was the strawberry. As mentioned before, the strawberry syrup leaves a lot to be desired in both the Red Giant and the Georgia Peach drinks. For the most part, the blue raspberry mutes its unpalatable taste, but the missing passion fruit and artificial strawberry note keep this drink from meeting its full potential.
7. Sunny 7
A blend of passion fruit and peach flavors, the Sunny 7 seemed like a slightly odd fruit pairing. Peach typically has a very mild sweetness, while passion fruit has a more punchy, tropical and tart taste. I wasn't quite sure they would play well together. On this point, I was both right and wrong.
The peach and passion fruit were a fine duo, with both so mild that they didn't overpower each other. This was an improvement on their muted presence in the Cherry Blossom, Georgia Peach, and Black Mamba drinks. But they also didn't enhance each other either. Maybe if the passion fruit had more oomph, it would have been better balanced. I could have even used a touch of acidic tang or even a floral counterpoint from vanilla syrup to help add some nuance. As it was, this was a largely forgettable drink.
6. Peaches and Cream
I'm not usually one to enjoy cream sodas. I find that vanilla feels more natural stirred into a coffee drink rather than a soft drink. For that reason, I was a bit leery of the Peaches and Cream 7 Fizz, a drink that pairs peach syrup with vanilla. I was almost certain that the peach flavor would be overpowered by the vanilla taste, making it lean more toward ice cream than soda, as it did with the Red Giant. But this was a pleasant surprise.
The main secret to the success of the drink is that it wasn't too sweet and that the peach was finally allowed to shine. The peach led with a fruity and mellow flavor, no longer overshadowed by the harsh tastes of cherry or strawberry like in the Cherry Blossom or Georgia Peach. The vanilla came in with a touch of floral sweetness at the end. It kind of reminded me of a soft drink version of Kasugai Peach Gummy Candy, which has a softer Japanese white peach flavor. I may not choose to order it over the upcoming concoctions, but I'm glad I got a chance to try this refreshing soda.
5. Sour Gummy Worm
Though I relied on the majority of my flavor choices from the masses on the internet, I asked my 7 Brew barista for the 7 Fizz soda she was currently loving. For her, the Sour Gummy Worm, featuring mango, blue raspberry, and lime, was hard to beat in terms of quenching her summer thirst. This is not to be confused with the plain Gummy Bear drink order, which is a flavor combo of orange and blue raspberry.
There's a reason you should always ask the wait staff or kitchen crew what to order: These people know what's up. This was the first in a number of drink orders that looked to imitate a candy, and I was very pleasantly surprised by the accuracy of the title. The Sour Gummy Worm was much more successful in its blue raspberry representation than the Black Mamba, as both the mango and lime are strong enough to stand up to its tartness. Altogether, the flavors married very well for a mouth-puckering, tangy soda. Its sour candy charm showed me that 7 Brew had some surprises up its sleeve.
4. Heatwave
This is 7 Brew's attempt at a citrus free-for-all. The sherbet-hued Heatwave is a triad of orange, lime, and lemon concentrate blended into fizzy soda water. Admittedly, this drink isn't doing anything revolutionary in its execution. If anything, it is merely blending the traditional tastes of Orange Fanta with some Sprite.
Even if the combination is uninspired, the taste is still a delight. Weirdly enough, the bright acid of the lemon and lime helps turn the orange flavor into something more juicy and sweet, like a tangerine taste. Again, it readily references other great orange sodas, like Fanta and Boylan, and the best of the lemon-lime sodas, like Sprite. But with these stellar flavors combined, I'd argue 7 Brew's Heatwave eclipses all of them with its big swing in citrus taste. It's a solid thirst quencher for those who love citrus, but it won't blow your mind with originality.
3. Blood Orange
Much like the Georgia Peach before it, the Blood Orange soda is actually a bit of a misnomer. The flavors featured here aren't from the slightly bitter blood orange, but instead from the combo of tart pomegranate and regular orange. The intended effect is much the same, though, producing a tangy citrus drink that goes more acidic than sweet.
This was probably the simplest soda of the lot, but that doesn't make it any less delicious. Though any one of the 7 Fizz Sodas can be called Italian-style, this is the only one that really made me think of a European soft drink. Featuring a strong, refreshing tartness missing from the Peaches and Cream and a better-balanced sweet taste than the Heatwave, the Blood Orange called to mind a non-alcoholic Campari-accented Negroni or the similar Cardinale. Sure, it's not the most unique of flavor combos, but this was easily one of the most drinkable sodas, shrinking to a mere rattling of ice before I knew it.
2. Fruit Roll Up
I approached this drink with some serious skepticism. The initial thing that set off alarm bells was the Fruit Roll Up flavor combo: strawberry and lavender. The nostalgic fruit leather may make me think of strawberry, but where on earth would floral lavender fit in? Speaking of the lavender, I was sure that this purple addition would suffer from the same pitfalls as the coconut present in the Bahama Mama and Pink Mermaid, reading more soap than syrup. Overall, I expected to taste something distinctly confused in the flavor department.
One taste of this soda had me rethinking everything. First off, lavender and strawberry are excellent bedfellows and should be paired up more frequently. Second, this 7 Fizz earns its Fruit Roll-Up title. I was immediately reminded of that distinct jammy flavor of the fruity treat, only this one had a slightly more adult undertone with the lavender taste, beating out something like the Sour Gummy Worm with its refinement. And while the lavender is not too perfumed for my taste, it is the one thing that keeps this drink from taking the top spot. Floral flavors can be divisive, so I went with a more obvious crowd-pleasing choice.
1. Pixie Stick
If it's been a while since you've tasted the sweet-tart powder from a Pixie Stick, you no longer have to wait until Halloween to raid some poor kid's candy haul. 7 Brew has magically unlocked the elusive flavor combo with this 7 Fizz soda. The flavors in question? Almond, orange, and pomegranate.
I don't know what genius first decided to combine those bizarre flavors, but I'll be darned if they didn't make something inspired and delicious. The orange and pomegranate, already a lovely tangy duo in the Blood Orange 7 Fizz, get a wild twist with the hit of sweet perfumed almond. It shouldn't work, let alone make me think of a favorite childhood candy, but it does. It's not too sweet, too odd (like the lavender-leaning Fruit Roll Up), and it's certainly not too common. It's a Goldilocks winner all around.
For me, this drink perfectly encapsulates the charm of 7 Fizz Sodas. With this power of customization, customers can unlock creative flavors that you just can't get from a mainstream soda company. After all, a Pixie Stick or Fruit Roll Up soda won't appeal to the masses like a Coke does. But luckily for the people who like to walk to the beat of their own drum, 7 Brew is a place where they can make their bizarre soda dreams a reality.
Methodology
For selecting my 7 Fizz flavors, I took recommendations from fans on online forums like Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok. I also took a recommendation from the barista who served me at 7 Brew. To keep the flavors at center stage, I didn't add any customizations outside of the typical syrups, abstaining from using sugar-free syrups, cream, whipped cream, cold foam, or other add-ons.
During tasting, I tried to gauge if the sodas actually delivered on flavors, determining whether they had earned the title of first place. I also tried to note if certain flavors included in a drink combo were overshadowed or unrecognizable. I mainly compared these drinks to each other, rather than to other mainstream sodas, as the flavor combos were very distinct.
So I tried to gauge which sodas used the respective flavors the best. For instance, which of the sodas featuring peach (Georgia Peach, Cherry Blossom, and Peaches and Cream) really allowed the fruit flavor to shine? With the customization angle in mind, I tried to assess whether something was a unique, inspired combo or a boring everyday flavor you could get from the store.