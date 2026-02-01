This Italian Cocktail Is A Lighter, Younger Cousin Of The Negroni

Ever had a Negroni and feel that it's a little too sweet or rich for your palate? Do your taste buds yearn for a drier cocktail? If that is the case, you might want to consider trying Negroni's younger cousin, a light and classic Italian cocktail that Tasting Table had ranked in the past.

But instead of asking for Negroni's younger cousin the next time you're at a bar, ask for a Cardinale, a cocktail born in 1950 at the Excelsior Hotel in Rome. Originally, when Giovanni Raimondo developed his Cardinale in the hotel, he added Riesling to gin and Campari (or red Italian bitter liqueur). Riesling, a white grape wine that ranges from dry to sweet, made Raimondo's cocktail light and bright.

Today, when you order a Cardinale, you'll more than likely find dry vermouth in Riesling's place. This makes a modern Cardinale akin to a drier version of a classic Negroni recipe. It's commonplace for a Cardinale to be referred to as a dry Negroni, which is made with a 1:1:1 ratio of sweet vermouth, gin, and Campari. Just swap out the sweet vermouth with an equal part of dry vermouth for a Cardinale.