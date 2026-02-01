This Italian Cocktail Is A Lighter, Younger Cousin Of The Negroni
Ever had a Negroni and feel that it's a little too sweet or rich for your palate? Do your taste buds yearn for a drier cocktail? If that is the case, you might want to consider trying Negroni's younger cousin, a light and classic Italian cocktail that Tasting Table had ranked in the past.
But instead of asking for Negroni's younger cousin the next time you're at a bar, ask for a Cardinale, a cocktail born in 1950 at the Excelsior Hotel in Rome. Originally, when Giovanni Raimondo developed his Cardinale in the hotel, he added Riesling to gin and Campari (or red Italian bitter liqueur). Riesling, a white grape wine that ranges from dry to sweet, made Raimondo's cocktail light and bright.
Today, when you order a Cardinale, you'll more than likely find dry vermouth in Riesling's place. This makes a modern Cardinale akin to a drier version of a classic Negroni recipe. It's commonplace for a Cardinale to be referred to as a dry Negroni, which is made with a 1:1:1 ratio of sweet vermouth, gin, and Campari. Just swap out the sweet vermouth with an equal part of dry vermouth for a Cardinale.
The Cardinale, often called a dry Negroni, is often in its shadow
However, if you miss the sweetness of a Negroni but want something that is light, bright, with a bit of sweet notes, ask for a Cardinale made with Riesling instead of dry vermouth, like Raimondo had intended, over half a century ago. Be sure to ask for a sweeter or dessert variety of Riesling. If you are unsure of what to pick, check out our best Riesling wines guide.
The similarities between the two cousin cocktails continue when it comes to garnishing the drinks. With a Negroni, the classic garnish is an orange peel. Lemon peels or orange peels can be used to garnish the stiffer and drier Cardinale. You can enjoy both cocktails on the rocks in a lowball glass.
In terms of popularity, Negroni wins. The world widely considers it one of its best cocktails. It doesn't help Cardinale to be known as a dry Negroni, keeping it in the shadows. Despite this, the Cardinale is an entirely different drink, suitable for those who prefer light and dry cocktails. In case it does not sound appealing to you, note that the Negroni has other cousins. There are at least 12 different Negroni variations to try.