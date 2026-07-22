The Frozen Burger Facts That May Make You Swear Them Off For Good

Burgers are America's favorite food and a benchmark of American cuisine emulated worldwide. That's why there are so many fast food burger chains and countless burger recipes to fulfill our cravings. Of course, the frozen patty industry is another byproduct of the burger craze. We interviewed Robert Irvine — chef, TV personality, entrepreneur, and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation — to learn what we're really getting with frozen beef patties compared to fresh ones.

"There are a couple of problems with the frozen burger patties most people grab without thinking," Irvine says. "A lot of them aren't even made from proper whole-muscle beef — they're just a mash-up of random trimmings from who-knows-what cuts." Furthermore, frozen beef patties often contain numerous additional ingredients that aren't beneficial to taste or health. "A lot of mass-produced frozen patties are loaded with preservatives just so they can sit in the freezer for months," he notes. "If the ingredient list is longer than your arm, put it back."

While frozen patties may cost a fraction of the price of fresh patties, not to mention restaurant-worty burgers, they won't benefit your tastebuds in the slightest. According to chef Irvine, the cheapest frozen patties sometimes "[use] meat from old dairy cows or lean trim that's been shipped in from halfway around the world." Old, super lean meat often results in a flavorless and tough patty when cooked.