What You're Really Getting With Frozen Beef Patties Vs Fresh

"Fresh is best" — you may have heard this phrase in the past. Any old-school grillmaster is going to swear up and down that you can only get the perfect burgers if you start with fresh beef patties that you shape and press yourself. But life's busy, and sometimes you just don't have the time to stop by the local butcher to pick up some fresh patties or ground beef. This is usually when the burger patties in the frozen aisle would start to look really good. So, if you do choose to go against conventional wisdom, what would you gain (or lose) when you pick frozen, store-bought beef burgers over fresh?

Fresh patties are obviously 100% raw beef, and this is what people love most about them. You can season them exactly how you'd like from scratch, plus you also know what goes into your food. The only downside is that you'd be considered lucky if your ground beef lasts more than two days in the fridge.

In stark contrast to fresh patties, frozen patties are awesome due to their sheer longevity. In the freezer, they can easily last for up to four months, so whenever you feel like having a spontaneous cookout, you can just bust the patties out and go to town. However, you're usually stuck with whatever flavor the manufacturer chose, plus, they'd come loaded with salt, seasoning, and preservatives. By far the biggest complaint, though, is that many say they're drier and far less juicy than fresh.