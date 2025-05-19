The Store-Bought Beef Burgers That Come Loaded With Seasoning

Whether you're gathering friends around the grill at a cookout to beat the heat or making a simple weeknight dinner, you can't beat a basic burger. Sandwiching a perfectly cooked patty inside a pillowy bun and topping it off with your choice of cheese and condiments is always a hit. If you're in a pinch and need a good beef burger that eliminates almost all of the prep work and yields consistently cooked results, then your best bet is a box of Holten's Chop House steak burgers. One of Tasting Table's favorite store-bought beef burger brands, these pre-seasoned patties are filled with flavor and need no thawing to be cooked; they're ready to eat in mere minutes.

The difference between hamburgers and steakburgers mostly has to do with the cut and quality of beef used; these patties from Holten's are a cut above. The addition of salt, pepper, and natural flavors in these beef burgers truly means that you can take them from the box to the grill, and to your plate without ever lifting a shaker of seasoning — and for the best burger seasoning blend, you should always keep it simple. In Tasting Table's estimations, these burgers could even be eaten sans toppings, but with the time you save on prepping and cooking the patties, you could set up an entire burger bar for a fantastically customizable dinner.