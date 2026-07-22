2 Genius Painter's Tape Hacks Make Kitchen Paint Projects 10X Easier

Painter's tape is one of those humble technologies that's easy to overlook, but in some households it might dethrone duct tape as the king of multipurpose adhesive strips, keeping it on hand for more than just painting projects. If you're painting your kitchen, you'll be interested to learn about some clever secondary uses that will make the whole job easier.

Unlike masking tape, painter's tape is engineered for a delicate balancing act. The adhesive on the back has to form a tight enough seal so that liquid paint can't seep underneath, but release gently without sticking so it won't tear up the underlying drywall, or pull off yesterday's carefully chosen cabinet color. The texture of the paper backing allows it to stretch just enough to hug trim, kitchen cabinet doors, and other irregular surfaces.

One of the smartest painter's tape hacks borrows another familiar tool already sitting in the paint tray: the roller. Instead of smoothing painter's tape down with your fingertips a few inches at a time, position the tape first, then run a clean, dry paint roller across the entire length. The roller will distribute pressure evenly, pressing every section onto the surface with the same force. That's helpful, because paint is a liquid first, and a coating second. Before it dries, it naturally wants to flow into tiny gaps left by wrinkles or poorly sealed edges through capillary action. The roller application trick gives you a uniformly sealed strip of tape, meaning there are fewer opportunities for that creeping.