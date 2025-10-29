10 Ways To Refresh Your Kitchen Without A Full Remodel

It is no secret that kitchen cabinets face a significant amount of wear and tear in the kitchen. But instead of razing everything to the ground and starting from scratch, you can lean into the transformative powers of paint to rejuvenate your space. The only question to consider: Should you do it yourself? On paper, it might seem like doing it yourself will help you save more money than calling in a contractor. But you won't just be spending on a bunch of paint cans and brushes — there is a wide array of primers and top coats that can slyly dial up your budget.

If you are planning on doing it yourself, the good news is that repainting the cabinets is among the kitchen upgrades you can easily finish within one weekend. To ensure that the work gets done efficiently, designer Lauren Saab advises keeping some key principles in mind. "Prep always matters. Clean the surfaces well, sand lightly, and prime before painting. Work slowly with a fine roller so the finish looks smooth and high-end," she says.

The next question to consider is which colors and finishes you should opt for. Saab has observed that blinding whites aren't currying much favor in modern kitchens. "Warm, grounded colors like putty, muted olive, and chalky taupe are becoming the new classics. Matte finishes continue to replace glossy ones since they look softer and hide wear better," she says.