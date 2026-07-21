6 Frequent Customer Complaints About Costco's Bakery

It feels like the glory days are behind us now that Costco introduced its smaller pack of muffins — shoppers tend to return them quite frequently. Those big, round, somewhat squat ones are long gone. You used to be able to get two packs of six that you could mix and match. Instead, they were replaced with a smaller 8-pack; no more mixing boxes to give you variety. People are so upset at this change that they've even created petitions with hundreds of signatures trying to get the old ones back.

"I'm not renewing my Costco membership over this," said one customer on Reddit. "The larger muffins have been a flagship product in Costco for years." Other complaints revolve around the muffins simply not being as good or several flavors being too dry. Some think they're small and cake- and cupcake-like. Several customers expressed that they went to the warehouse specifically for those large muffins, and they don't really feel compelled to visit any longer — one pointed out they were ideal for breakfast, but the new size doesn't work.

There are even some customers who gave the eight pack a chance but are thoroughly displeased. "Will NEVER buy these again, EVER," one Redditor said. "They suck beyond belief and i'm shocked that Costco ever put out such crap." While they have a lot of complaints, some customers like the change as the size is more manageable.