5 Restaurant Chains With The Best Friday Fish Specials

If you'd take a crunchy filet of fried fish over a steak any day, you should try to dine out on Fridays — that's the day of the week many chain restaurants offer excellent seafood specials. Often called "fish fry Friday" or "Friday fish fry" deals, these weekly offerings deliver deep-fried fish and tasty side dishes at discounted prices, with some even falling under the all-you-can-eat category. Tasting Table rounded up some of the thriftiest and most well-reviewed, so you know where to go.

Friday fish fries have cultural origins in the Southern U.S., and their popularity was also heightened by Catholic communities and their practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, making fish a popular stand-in. Fried fish and spaghetti then became a staple in the Midwest thanks to influence from both the Deep South and Italian Catholic immigrants. Today, many chain restaurants cash in on this tradition with their own Friday specials.

To choose the best of these offerings, Tasting Table looked at them from a value standpoint, with bonus points given for significant discounts from standard menu pricing, as well as buffet-style deals. Customer reviews and social media feedback were also taken into consideration to ensure each of the following Friday fish specials offers high quality, not just quantity.