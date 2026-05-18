How The Tradition Of Fried Fish And Spaghetti Made Its Way From The Deep South To The Midwest

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A plate of crisp fried fish, lightly breaded and hot from the oil, is a meal enjoyed all throughout the country and the world. Likewise, spaghetti with red sauce is a comfort food classic nationwide. Combining these two on the same plate, however, that is not quite so common — depending on where you live, anyway. It would likely raise a few eyebrows in many places, but in both the Midwest and the Deep South, fried fish and spaghetti is a meal that just makes sense. To explain the origins of this pairing, as well as how it found its way to these distinct parts of the country, we sat down with Chef Jennifer Hill Booker, food advocate and author of "Field Peas to Foie Gras."

"Fried fish and spaghetti is the delicious convergence of Italian immigrants migrating through the Mississippi Delta, meeting the descendants of West African slaves," Booker explains. Like many other dishes that fit under the "American food" designation, the combination of fried fish and spaghetti was a response to both what was available and the blending of different groups in the cultural melting pot. "These dishes became a regional staple as the fried fish spoke to both the Southern tradition of weekend fish frys and Italian Catholics having fish on Fridays," Bookers reveals. As for the spaghetti, she puts the starchy side down not just to the Italian influence, but also the fact that it's inexpensive, filling, and easy to prepare in large quantities.