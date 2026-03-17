How To Catch Red Lobster's Best Daily Deals
Despite bankruptcy filings and the looming threat of even more locations closing their doors, Red Lobster is still hanging on for now. This sit-down seafood spot is well-known for its crave-worthy biscuits, fried fish feasts, and tanks of live lobsters on display. If you're looking to save on your next Red Lobster meal, checking out its variety of daily weekday deals is a good place to start. Keep an eye on your Red Lobster dining rewards app or simply visit the website to see what is regularly offered.
Though there are some limitations to Red Lobster's daily deals as far as price, participating locations, and availability, if you're able, try to catch them when you can. There are five daily deals, which include lobster and shrimp scampi on Mondays, snow crab legs on Tuesdays, steak and lobster on Wednesdays, shrimp or chicken Alfredo on Thursdays, and fish and chips on Fridays. These plates range in price from approximately $14.99 to $24.99, and several also have an accompaniment or your choice of side.
For those observing Lent, Red Lobster's daily deals are especially beneficial on Fridays, where the plate of fish and chips costs around $15.99 and comes with coleslaw, fries, and hush puppies. With so many popular Red Lobster dishes to choose from, it's always nice to save a little where and when you can. Fans across the internet have also expressed their delight with these daily deals.
What Red Lobster fans are saying about its daily deals
Among plenty of Red Lobster secrets you'll wish you knew sooner, one of the most pleasant is its variety of daily deals. On any given weekday, there's something to satisfy your seafood cravings at a reasonable price for a sit-down meal that's accompanied by as many baskets of free Cheddar Bay biscuits as you wish. Some dishes are definitely more popular than others, with many fans raving about Red Lobster's Tuesday special on steamed snow crab legs and Friday dish of fish and chips.
Per one Facebook thread, a user shares, "Haven't been to Red Lobster in forever! Went tonight for their Tuesday, Crab special and it was SO good. Plus, the biscuits. Am I right?" Another replies, "Their Tuesday special for crab is great. I haven't been in so long." These opinions, coupled with plenty of positive reviews of Red Lobster's famed biscuits, definitely point to the Tuesday daily deal being a can't-miss.
Another Facebook thread shouts out the Friday fish and chips daily deal, stating, "For the best, most tender, perfectly crispy cod in town git on over to Red Lobster today!! The other awesome thing about this meal? It's only 15! Dine in or carry out available." If you want to save on surf and turf, the steak and lobster deal on Wednesday comes with your choice of side and costs around $24.99. Given Red Lobster's currently shaky ground, it's worth checking out these daily deals while you still can.