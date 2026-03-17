How To Catch Red Lobster's Best Daily Deals

Despite bankruptcy filings and the looming threat of even more locations closing their doors, Red Lobster is still hanging on for now. This sit-down seafood spot is well-known for its crave-worthy biscuits, fried fish feasts, and tanks of live lobsters on display. If you're looking to save on your next Red Lobster meal, checking out its variety of daily weekday deals is a good place to start. Keep an eye on your Red Lobster dining rewards app or simply visit the website to see what is regularly offered.

Though there are some limitations to Red Lobster's daily deals as far as price, participating locations, and availability, if you're able, try to catch them when you can. There are five daily deals, which include lobster and shrimp scampi on Mondays, snow crab legs on Tuesdays, steak and lobster on Wednesdays, shrimp or chicken Alfredo on Thursdays, and fish and chips on Fridays. These plates range in price from approximately $14.99 to $24.99, and several also have an accompaniment or your choice of side.

For those observing Lent, Red Lobster's daily deals are especially beneficial on Fridays, where the plate of fish and chips costs around $15.99 and comes with coleslaw, fries, and hush puppies. With so many popular Red Lobster dishes to choose from, it's always nice to save a little where and when you can. Fans across the internet have also expressed their delight with these daily deals.