One Of Trader Joe's Best Frozen Items Makes A Fast Asian-Inspired Meal For Only $4
Trader Joe's has one of the strongest frozen meal games in the business, offering a diversity of global cuisines, from Mexico to India. While many frozen meals are single-serving, we've also amassed a list of incredible budget-friendly Trader Joe's finds for feeding four or more. And one of the best frozen items that makes a fast Asian-inspired meal for only $4 is Chicken Gyoza Potstickers.
Featuring a whopping 24 crescent-shaped dumplings, these chicken gyoza are made of wheat flour wrappers stuffed with chicken, cabbage that's been stir-fried in an aromatic blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger. Not only are these dumplings plentiful and cheap, but they're also delicious and versatile. A Trader Joe's customer on Reddit proclaimed, "These are a staple in my house. I can't live without them."
Redditors also love how you can manipulate their texture and flavor with different cooking methods. For a classic crispy-bottomed potsticker, Trader Joe's recommends pan-frying the chicken gyoza straight from the freezer with a bit of oil with the seam-side up, then adding a splash of water to the pan to cover and steam the stuffing and tops until soft and tender. However, one Redditor skips the frying pan, saying, "I toss them with the chili onion oil, cook them in the oven at 400 for 16 mins." You can even throw them in the microwave to heat them up if you're really short on time.
More Asian-inspired meals and accompaniments to pair with the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
Not only are Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers easy to cook, no matter which method you use, but their versatility extends to more than just preparation methods. Customers have come up with ways to use them as ingredients in more elaborate meals that'll feed a crowd on a budget. For instance, some swap steaming for boiling by making the gyoza the star of the show in all kinds of soups. One Redditor says, "Love these with miso soup, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, sweet potatoes, splash coconut aminos, and sweet chili sauce." Another simply adds the potstickers to a bowl of instant ramen, providing a quick protein boost. You can also include them in your next veggie stir-fry after a quick steam as they'll incur crispy charred edges from the wok.
If you'd rather a different protein, we thought the Pork Gyoza Potstickers were another Asian-inspired Trader Joe's frozen meal worth checking out. Of course, you can always spread out the chicken gyoza over a week's worth of meals if you're single or live in a two-person household. They'll make great appetizers to pair with any of Trader Joe's Asian-inspired dipping sauces like the ponzu, yangnyeom, and soyaki sauces, which were among our most loved dipping sauces from the store. They'd also make a hearty side dish to pair with our favorite Asian-inspired frozen meal from Trader Joes: Mandarin Orange Chicken. And if you're still looking for alternative inspiration from Trader Joe's, check out our list of frozen meals from the store that are a better option than takeout.