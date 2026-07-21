One Of Trader Joe's Best Frozen Items Makes A Fast Asian-Inspired Meal For Only $4

Trader Joe's has one of the strongest frozen meal games in the business, offering a diversity of global cuisines, from Mexico to India. While many frozen meals are single-serving, we've also amassed a list of incredible budget-friendly Trader Joe's finds for feeding four or more. And one of the best frozen items that makes a fast Asian-inspired meal for only $4 is Chicken Gyoza Potstickers.

Featuring a whopping 24 crescent-shaped dumplings, these chicken gyoza are made of wheat flour wrappers stuffed with chicken, cabbage that's been stir-fried in an aromatic blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger. Not only are these dumplings plentiful and cheap, but they're also delicious and versatile. A Trader Joe's customer on Reddit proclaimed, "These are a staple in my house. I can't live without them."

Redditors also love how you can manipulate their texture and flavor with different cooking methods. For a classic crispy-bottomed potsticker, Trader Joe's recommends pan-frying the chicken gyoza straight from the freezer with a bit of oil with the seam-side up, then adding a splash of water to the pan to cover and steam the stuffing and tops until soft and tender. However, one Redditor skips the frying pan, saying, "I toss them with the chili onion oil, cook them in the oven at 400 for 16 mins." You can even throw them in the microwave to heat them up if you're really short on time.