14 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Trader Joe's Finds For Feeding 4+ People

Trader Joe's has long been a go-to for college students, single adults, and folks looking for single-serve meals. After all, there are plenty of frozen entrees for one primed and waiting for hungry shoppers to grab. But did you know you can also feed a family — or even a crowd — with food from Trader Joe's? You just have to know where to look, which is why I put together a list of some of my favorite Trader Joe's meals, desserts, and snacks that can serve at least four people. And since we're talking Trader Joe's here, you know that I also had to highlight budget-friendly options.

Some of the items on this list include pairings that make a whole meal, like pasta and sauce, while others are standalone items that can be enjoyed as a dessert, appetizer, or light meal. If you are feeding more people, you can always scale up and buy more of these items — and since they all taste so good, they deserve a spot in your fridge or freezer anyway.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.