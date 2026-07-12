14 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Trader Joe's Finds For Feeding 4+ People
Trader Joe's has long been a go-to for college students, single adults, and folks looking for single-serve meals. After all, there are plenty of frozen entrees for one primed and waiting for hungry shoppers to grab. But did you know you can also feed a family — or even a crowd — with food from Trader Joe's? You just have to know where to look, which is why I put together a list of some of my favorite Trader Joe's meals, desserts, and snacks that can serve at least four people. And since we're talking Trader Joe's here, you know that I also had to highlight budget-friendly options.
Some of the items on this list include pairings that make a whole meal, like pasta and sauce, while others are standalone items that can be enjoyed as a dessert, appetizer, or light meal. If you are feeding more people, you can always scale up and buy more of these items — and since they all taste so good, they deserve a spot in your fridge or freezer anyway.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Carrot Mini Sheet Cake
If you've been following Trader Joe's, chances are you've heard about its Mini Sheet Cakes. When our taster went to the grocery store to try them, they ranked the carrot flavor the best (and I think it is, too). This cream cheese frosting-topped cake is petite, but still serves six people.
Purchase the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake for about $6.
Hashbrowns and Pasture-Raised Large Brown Eggs
Who knew that a product so simple could earn cult status in no time? I'm convinced these hashbrowns, which come in a pack of 10, are the best ones sold at any grocer, hands down. Pair them with some eggs — TJ's sells these by the dozen — for a simple and filling breakfast.
Purchase the TJ's Hashbrowns for about $3 and Pasture-Raised Large Brown Eggs for about $6.
New York Deli-Style Cheesecake
Where else can you find a massive cheesecake that serves seven? This baked cheesecake is an icon of the frozen dessert section and one you'll want to add to your cart if you're entertaining or are looking for an upscale dessert to devour after a romantic steak dinner at home.
Purchase the New York Deli-Style Cheesecake for about $8.
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
Adding to the list of Trader Joe's cult favorites, we have the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers. They're a favorite among college students (I would know), and they can be easily pan-fried or steamed. There are about 24 potstickers in each bag, meaning you can serve them as a standalone snack, an appetizer, or a light meal.
Purchase the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers for about $4.
Toaster Waffles and Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Trader Joe's Toaster Waffles (which come eight to a box) are a great item to keep in your freezer for when the need for a simple breakfast strikes. Pair them with the protein-rich Chicken Breakfast Sausage (includes six patties per bag) for a light yet filling meal.
Purchase the Toaster Waffles for about $2.79 and Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties for $3.
Italian Penne Rigate and Organic Vodka Sauce
Pasta and tomato sauce is the classic cheap meal that'll feed a crowd. But this vodka sauce, which our taster deemed Trader Joe's best pasta sauce, will make it memorable. The store's penne is sold by the pound and is one of the few items at the store that still costs under a dollar.
Purchase the Italian Penne Rigate for about $1 and the Organic Vodka Sauce for about $3.50.
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
The Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, which come four to a box, are aptly named. These sandwiches are made with a copious amount of vanilla ice cream, decadent cookies, and are rolled in mini chocolate chips. Skip the ice cream truck and grab a box of these for yourself and three friends instead.
Purchase the Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches for about $5.
Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs and Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions
You can't go wrong with meat and potatoes. Trader Joe's Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs come ready to bake or grill, while the frozen Roasted Potatoes with Peppers and Onions can be easily reheated in the oven for a satisfying, filling meal that feeds four.
Purchase the Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs for about $7 and the Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions for about $4.
Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts and Seasoned Waffle-Cut Fries
If you are hosting a sleepover for your kids and all of their friends, these breaded chicken tenderloins and waffle fries are a must. The chicken is more expensive than other items on this list, but it comes in a 2-pound bag, while the waffle fries weigh just over a pound.
Purchase the Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts for about $9 and the Seasoned Waffle-Cut Fries for about $4.
Detroit-Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Trader Joe's sells a lot of frozen pizzas (which our taster tried and ranked), but none are quite like this Detroit-style pepperoni pie. This one comes in a baking pan, feeds five, and is affordably priced at under $8.
Purchase the Detroit-Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza for about $8.
Organic Caesar Salad Kit and Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
Maybe I'm just saying this because I've been on a chicken Caesar kick as of late, but this prepared combo from Trader Joe's is unbeatable. The salad, which comes with croutons, parmesan, and dressing, can be stretched to serve four with the help of the seasoned, easy-to-reheat rotisserie chicken.
Purchase the Organic Caesar Salad Kit for about $5 and the Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken for about $9.
Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta and Garlic & Cheese Bread Sticks
Think this is a plain ol' frozen pasta? Think again. This pound of prepared pasta gets a subtle kick from gochujang, while the dense garlic and cheese breadsticks help mellow its flavor and sop up any residual sauce.
Purchase the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta for about $4.79 and Garlic & Cheese Bread Sticks for about $4.
Taiwanese Green Onion Pancake and Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein
Skip takeout and pick up a bag of these green onion pancakes (containing five per bag) and a 1-pound bag of Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein. It's the perfect alternative to takeout, and one of our reviewers loves the pancakes for their crispiness, especially when they're reheated with a bit of oil.
Purchase the Taiwanese Green Onion Pancake for about $3.50 and Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein for about $6.50.
Creamy Dreamy Hummus To Go and Mini Pretzel Twists
Hummus is a great snack, and Trader Joe's makes it easy with a six-pack of hummus to-go containers. When paired with the mini pretzel twists, they make for a simple, nutrient-dense snack that will help you power through your day.
Purchase the Creamy Dreamy Hummus To Go for about $3.50 and the Mini Pretzel Twists for about $3.