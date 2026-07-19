Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Publix

If you like shopping at grocery stores with great customer service that offer excellent store brand products alongside your name brand favorites, then Publix is the place to go. This grocery chain can be found throughout several states in the Southeast and promises an excellent bakery, legendary deli sandwiches, and an ultra-clean shopping environment. But before you shop at Publix, there are a few unwritten rules you should probably know if you want to have the best possible shopping experience.

As someone who's spent the majority of their life in the South, I've done a lot of shopping at Publix, and at several points in my life, it was my closest — and therefore my go-to — grocery store. And although I'm now glad to live in the Northeast, where I can find truly incredible deals shopping at Market Basket, there are many times that I still pine for a good Pub Sub. Therefore, I'm qualified to outline some of the unwritten rules I've gleaned from my time shopping at the chain.

While the idea of following specific rules at a grocery store (beyond the general rules of being in polite society) may cause the more authority-averse among us to balk, these rules are more about getting the most out of your shopping experience there — not limiting what you should buy or do at the store. These are the unwritten rules you need to know before visiting Publix.