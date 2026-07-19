10 Clear Signs KFC's Struggles Aren't Over

KFC is considered to be one of the most iconic American fast food brands, with its distinctive red and white buckets of chicken and familiar "It's finger lickin' good" slogan. The company has been around in one way or another since Colonel Harland Sanders opened Sanders Court and Café in Corbin, Kentucky in 1930. After more than two decades of trials and travails – including perfecting his now-famous recipe — Sanders turned to franchising. The first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise opened in 1952, and rapidly grew into a titan of the then-new fast food industry.

In the decades since the Colonel sold the company in 1964, KFC has grown to become one of the most influential restaurant chains of all time. A generation of Americans grew up thinking of those striped buckets of chicken as comfort food, and internationally, KFC continues to be a juggernaut – with thousands of locations, and plans to open more.

Yet KFC has been struggling in the country of its birth, with years of lackluster domestic sales. However, things seem to be trending upward in 2026, due to numerous campaigns, such as the "Kentucky Fried Comeback," initiated in 2025. Still, there are some signs that the chain might not be out of the woods, quite yet.