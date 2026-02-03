5 Big Changes You'll See At KFC In 2026

The new Bowl-o-Tie is way off the main menu for KFC. The name is a play on the famous neckwear routinely worn by the founder, Colonel Sanders, a U.S. Army veteran. After trying several livelihoods — firefighting, insurance, and operating a streetcar — he took to frying chicken in service stations, always wearing a white suit and now-iconic, string-style, black bolo tie. Thus, the 2026 Bowl-o-Tie offering. But here's the thing: It's not actually something to eat.

The Bowl-o-Tie is a piece of KFC bling, an actual black string that's worn like a necktie or necklace. It loops over your neck and gathers together with a piece of jewelry that's shaped like a striped red bowl cradling a replica of The Famous, one of the actual newly released edible Comfort Bowls. Then, they just had to take things off the chart with two silver-toned chicken drumsticks dangling at the end of the tie. In yet another cutesy finger-point to the 11 spices, 11 sauces, and 11 new Saucy sauces, this Bowl-o-Tie can be yours for only $11.

Unfortunately, and as expected, the Bowl-o-Tie currently shows as being sold out. As a limited edition item with only 100 available in the initial offering, it's a teaser of sorts — but one can hope for another offering to land. Meanwhile, there's plenty more merch available at the online KFC shop: Wearable KFC Sliders slippers, drumstick socks, a fried chicken backpack, bucket apron, and the list goes on.