5 Big Changes You'll See At KFC In 2026
It feels like KFC has been around forever, and there's a reason for that. Colonel Harland Sanders opened his first franchise way back in 1952, predating almost every chicken-based fast-food chain now populating cities, shopping districts, airports, and university campuses. That new breed is perhaps why KFC, originally named Kentucky Fried Chicken, can sometimes feels a bit outdated, though in a lovable comfort-food kind of way.
But the fried-chicken king of yesteryear aims to regain its throne through several big changes in 2026. Many of those changes involve subtle variations in menu items, but bigger alterations are rolling out, too, from systemic technological improvements to attention-grabbing modern concept stores. With new budget-friendly bowls and buckets, a celebrity collaboration, Saucy hangouts, and AI enhancements, here's a look at how the Colonel's legacy is updating in the coming year.
$5 comfort bowls with celeb collaboration
One welcome change you'll quickly notice is that KFC is going all-in on bowl meals, especially bowl-foods tied to the comfort-food genre we all love. Launched in January 2026 the starting lineup features five $5 Comfort Bowls, including a cheesy gravy bowl, standard or spicy versions of mac & cheese, and standard or spicy mashed potatoes. The buzziest by far is Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl, a culinary collaboration with chef Matty Matheson — yes, the one you know from mega-hit show "The Bear," winner of an impressive 21 Emmy awards.
Matheson is a Canadian chef and restaurant owner in real life, and his Comfort Bowl collab with KFC taps into a longtime Canadian food favorite, the gravy-and-cheese-curd wonder known as poutine. Here's a hot (and crunchy) tip: KFC also lets you buy the Wisconsin-style fried cheese curds as a side dish, regardless of what else you're ordering, or in a snack box with chicken nuggets. Another no-brainer favorite in the Comfort Bowl collection is the Famous Bowl, which is the one with mashed potatoes, either plain or spicy. It also features gravy, corn kernels, chicken nuggets, and three-blend cheese.
Saucy concept stores expand finger-lickin' goodness
The next big, and splashy, change at KFC for 2026 is the expansion of Saucy, a separate concept store that's not yet on most people's radar. That's likely because the first Saucy location only quietly opened in late 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Things are bound to get much more "finger lickin' good" when at least three of these eye-popping modern venues come into their own this year — with considerably more venues planned throughout the Southeast region.
Sauces are the namesake centerpiece of Saucy restaurants, along with, of course, the dip-worthy fried chicken strips. There are 11 proprietary sauces, a tribute to the well-known but secret 11 herbs and spices of the Original Recipe KFC fried chicken. They include some well-loved standards but with sweet or tangy twists, such as a Spicy Mango Chutney, Thai Sweet 'N Spicy, Creole Honey Mustard, and several ranch renditions involving smoky bacon, chimichurri, jalapeño pesto, and a fiery African-style peri peri sauce. The menu also incudes things like crispy chicken sandwiches, toasted Hawaiian rolls, sides, and desserts. To go even more precious on the "11" riff, you can order from a list of 11 beverages spanning the liquid gamut from teas to lemonades, refreshers, and peach-mango or blue-raspberry freezes.
Apart from the food, what really sets Saucy venues apart from standard KFCs is the contemporary decor and features. They're awash with electric-pink hues, indoor self-serve kiosks, and gathering spots for Saucy Soirée Fridays with live DJ entertainment.
Bowl-o-Tie honors the Colonel Sanders classic bolo tie
The new Bowl-o-Tie is way off the main menu for KFC. The name is a play on the famous neckwear routinely worn by the founder, Colonel Sanders, a U.S. Army veteran. After trying several livelihoods — firefighting, insurance, and operating a streetcar — he took to frying chicken in service stations, always wearing a white suit and now-iconic, string-style, black bolo tie. Thus, the 2026 Bowl-o-Tie offering. But here's the thing: It's not actually something to eat.
The Bowl-o-Tie is a piece of KFC bling, an actual black string that's worn like a necktie or necklace. It loops over your neck and gathers together with a piece of jewelry that's shaped like a striped red bowl cradling a replica of The Famous, one of the actual newly released edible Comfort Bowls. Then, they just had to take things off the chart with two silver-toned chicken drumsticks dangling at the end of the tie. In yet another cutesy finger-point to the 11 spices, 11 sauces, and 11 new Saucy sauces, this Bowl-o-Tie can be yours for only $11.
Unfortunately, and as expected, the Bowl-o-Tie currently shows as being sold out. As a limited edition item with only 100 available in the initial offering, it's a teaser of sorts — but one can hope for another offering to land. Meanwhile, there's plenty more merch available at the online KFC shop: Wearable KFC Sliders slippers, drumstick socks, a fried chicken backpack, bucket apron, and the list goes on.
$10 Tuesdays bring back brimming buckets and boxes
For those who just want an easy-breezy meal deal with little fanfare and no surprises, there's the very welcome return of $10 Tuesdays. Announced in January 2026, with no mention of "get em while you can," we're hopeful that they're not slipping off the menu again any time soon.
These are one of simplest newbie-oldies on the menu, featuring an eight-piece bucket or box for a flat price of $10. In keeping with the plain-Jane approach, which many KFC devotees appreciate, there are only two choices to make here: Eight pieces of dark meat chicken or eight chicken tenders. And it's only available on Tuesdays.
No sides or extras accompany this deal, though the tenders reportedly do come with sauces, including the popular Sticky Chicky sauce. Of course, customers can always pick up sides, biscuits, or desserts if desired, making it a full-meal pickup on busy no-cooking days. Longtime KFC side dish options include mashed potatoes, brown gravy, biscuits, sweet corn, and coleslaw. Then there's the newer Mike's Hot Honey biscuits, fried cheese curds, queso dip, and pie poppers. You can also snag a whole chocolate chip cake with drizzled white icing for just $7.99.
AI lends KFC a helping hand
The presence of technology in fast-food chains is nothing new, though the pervasive use of AI is just now becoming commonplace. KFC is riding that bandwagon, with its Yum! Brands parent company consistently rolling out evolving AI-generated platforms. It doesn't necessarily or directly affect menu items — but your order is definitely touched by AI, even if you never see it. Using the proprietary Byte by Yum! technology, voice AI can take orders through what's been called "voice automated order-taking AI agents," which is spreading across all Yum! restaurants, including KFC.
Inside the venue, customers can expect to see and use more kiosks. Though KFC has already implemented some form of kiosks in several hundred U.S. locations, they're expected to become commonplace across almost all KFC restaurants, except in China, by the end of 2026. Plans for the KFC app include using AI to fully personalize messages and offers, and the Byte platform will continue updating everything from call centers to delivery and pickup, drive-thru ordering, and in-house kitchen operations. Some of this may be invisible to customers, but AI is alive and thriving at future-leaning KFC restaurants.