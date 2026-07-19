Forget Drinking Scotch Whisky Neat — Why Mixers Aren't Off-Limits

Scotch whisky, more than any other spirit, is likely to end up in a glass all on its own. There is an unwritten rule that a dram of whisky ought to be taken room temperature and straight from the bottle, with perhaps a scant few drops of water added to soften the burn and reveal deeper complexity. While this practice gives a purer tasting experience for those who want to really explore an exceptional bottle, Scotch does also make an excellent cocktail. To debunk this common Scotch whisky myth — among others — Tasting Table's James Hastings, a former cocktail bartender, sat down with Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc'nean, a distillery on the west coast of Scotland.

"While many Scotch enthusiasts prefer their whisky neat," Thomas says, "there's no hard rule." This shows up at the Nc'nean distillery, where the brand's whiskies are mixed freely and well. The simplest of the cocktails served there is the Whisky Six, a Scotch and soda tipple featuring two parts Nc'nean to four parts soda water, with a sprig of mint to garnish the drink. Just like adding a splash of water to a glass of neat Scotch, Thomas explains that the soda softens and opens up the flavor of the whisky, increasing the perception of a wider array of flavor compounds.

Even with a good bottle of Scotch, however, there is more to mixing than just opening up the spirit. "I can attest that there are plenty of superb Scotch-based cocktails out there that wouldn't exist if this particular myth had any truth behind it," adds Hastings. Sometimes it pays to lean into complementary flavors as well.