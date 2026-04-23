How Much You Really Need To Spend To Get A Good Bottle Of Scotch

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For those interested in beginning their Scotch journey, stepping into the whisky aisle of the liquor store can be a bit puzzling. It doesn't matter whether you are buying that bottle of Scotch to share a glass with friends, as a gift or token of appreciation, or simply to start filling out the collection in your home bar, you want it to be a good one. The prices on Scotch whiskies, however, vary quite widely. On the bottom shelf they might dip as low as $20 or so, whereas the prices of bottles on the top shelf quickly climb into the hundreds. Obviously those bottom-shelf offerings aren't going to impress anyone, but how much do you really need to spend for a decent bottle of Scotch? To help sort out this conundrum, we went to the experts, sitting down with Sarah Becan, author of the newly released "Let's Make Cocktails!" comic book, and Robyn Smith, owner of "This Blog's Neat".

You don't need to spend $100 for a great Scotch," Becan says, "but you should probably spend more than $30 for a quality bottle." There are perfectly acceptable options below that price point, particularly for mixed drinks, but for a good bottle to drink neat, aim a little higher. According to Becan, that sweet spot might be right around $50, where you can find some excellent whiskies in the 10 to 12-year age range. But, as Smith explains, "Price depends on a ton of factors: age, cask type, brand, rarity. And most importantly, 'good' is completely subjective. If you enjoy drinking it, it's good."