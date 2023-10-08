Upgrade A Basic Whiskey And Coke With Lagavulin For A Uniquely Smoky Drink

Tell your usual rum and coke order to step aside, there's a smokier flavor in town, and this beverage mixture is guaranteed to satisfy thirsty palates that appreciate a certain depth of flavor and complexity of taste. The drink is called a Smoky Cokey, and while the recipe is a simple one to put together, the finished product can make you feel like a professional bartender without needing to mix together many ingredients or shake drinks with gusto.

We have author Dave Broom to thank for the initial combination of Scotch Lagavulin and Coke, as his concoction quickly made rounds after being published in 2014 in his book "Whisky: The Manual." Eventually, the drink was served on silver trays in martini glasses to guests at a whisky festival in Scotland. Without needing to step on a plane, you, too, can have a taste of the smoky, sweet beverage in the comfort of your own home.