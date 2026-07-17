11 Burrito Bowl Tricks That'll Make Dinner Taste Better Than Chipotle

There's nothing like a good bowl-based meal. But you don't have to head to your local Chipotle to get a delicious burrito bowl. This is actually one of the easiest dishes to make at home, since you're really just putting different elements together in one bowl and mixing them together. And although it's pretty simple to pull off a basic burrito bowl, we prefer versions that feel a bit more gourmet than what you can find at Chipotle. Luckily, there are a ton of simple tricks to elevate your burrito bowl and really take it to the next level. Whether you want to focus on the base of the dish itself — the rice — or you're trying to make a more delicious, protein-packed topping, we've got you covered. We even outline some tips to make your sauces and accoutrements taste better than ever.

Try out one of these ideas if you're looking for a quick upgrade, or employ several of them all at once when you want to make the tastiest, most interesting burrito bowl of your life. Either way, these tips and tricks might make you think of this simple dish in a totally new way. It's a great excuse to make this meal an even more central part of your monthly dinner rotation.