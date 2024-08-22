Swap Out Tomatoes For Strawberries To Create A Spicy And Sweet Salsa

When we think of salsa and summer, tomatoes are top of mind. But while a fresh pico de gallo recipe is a tasty way to take advantage of warm weather produce, there are plenty of other in-season items that are begging to be added to your Mexican dishes (and beyond). It may seem out there at first, but don't count strawberries out as the main character of your salsa.

Instead of the bright acidity of tomatoes, use these chopped fruits for bursts of succulent sweetness. They may sound like completely different ingredients, but they have their similarities: Both are fresh, juicy, and, technically, fruits. However, incorporating strawberries doesn't mean you're morphing your salsa into a dessert. Instead, turn to spicy accompaniments to create a mouthwatering swicy (sweet and spicy) condiment that can keep up with the rest of the foods in this recent trend. Then, round out your recipe with classic savory ingredients that you'd find in pico de gallo or another-tomato based salsa. You can still dip your tortilla chips in it or dollop it on your burrito bowls, although there are plenty of other ways you can use this flavor-packed salsa, too.