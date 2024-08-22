Swap Out Tomatoes For Strawberries To Create A Spicy And Sweet Salsa
When we think of salsa and summer, tomatoes are top of mind. But while a fresh pico de gallo recipe is a tasty way to take advantage of warm weather produce, there are plenty of other in-season items that are begging to be added to your Mexican dishes (and beyond). It may seem out there at first, but don't count strawberries out as the main character of your salsa.
Instead of the bright acidity of tomatoes, use these chopped fruits for bursts of succulent sweetness. They may sound like completely different ingredients, but they have their similarities: Both are fresh, juicy, and, technically, fruits. However, incorporating strawberries doesn't mean you're morphing your salsa into a dessert. Instead, turn to spicy accompaniments to create a mouthwatering swicy (sweet and spicy) condiment that can keep up with the rest of the foods in this recent trend. Then, round out your recipe with classic savory ingredients that you'd find in pico de gallo or another-tomato based salsa. You can still dip your tortilla chips in it or dollop it on your burrito bowls, although there are plenty of other ways you can use this flavor-packed salsa, too.
Make your strawberry salsa as sweet, spicy, or savory as you want
The easiest way to make a strawberry salsa is to simply remove the tomatoes from your favorite pico de gallo recipe and insert your new chopped fruits. Feel free to use diced onion, salt and pepper, lime juice and zest, chopped cilantro (or mint if you're not a cilantro fan), and minced jalapeño (for that swicy element). However, since you are deploying a sweet fruit here, you may want to give your salsa a squirt of honey (warmed up so that it easily incorporates) to balance out the zingy, savory flavors. To amp up the sweetness and juiciness even more, throw in another fruit like mango, pineapple, blueberries, or peaches. If you want to add even more spice, go for a shake of chili powder or Tajin seasoning.
Although strawberry salsa can be used for plenty of savory dishes, all that sweetness goes well with homemade cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips, too. You can also pile it on all your favorite Mexican dishes (like tacos, fajitas, and taquitos), and it pairs particularly well with recipes like Jamaican beef and mango tacos. Or, use it as a garnish for your favorite summer proteins (like grilled tofu, chicken, fish, or shrimp), or pile it on crostini and pieces of toast with layers of spreadable goat cheese underneath.