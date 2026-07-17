The Best Ice Cream Treat At 7 Fast Food Chains

Ice cream is such a familiar dessert. The great thing about ice cream and frozen dairy treats is that you can enjoy them year-round. Of course, they're associated with hot summer moments, but no rule says you can't enjoy them on a cold winter day. So, when you're in the mood for a chilly treat, you might want to grab one quickly from a fast food restaurant — rather than going to a grocery store to make something at home or spending extra time and money at a sit-down restaurant. Fast food eateries offer a variety of scrumptious ice cream treats to satisfy your cravings.

Before we dive in, we want to clarify that these are dairy- and milk-based desserts. Since there are very specific USDA definitions of milk fat and milk solids content for what counts as ice cream (10% milk fat and 20% total milk solids), we are using the term quite broadly. To streamline things for you, we've compiled the best treats you can get at a fast food eatery, so you can grab them whenever you want. While there might be a range of frozen dairy dessert options at a given fast food restaurant, we identified one standout flavor that has been highly regarded in previous Tasting Table rankings and other review platforms. We found desserts with many positive reviews and insights, giving you options at various eateries. We'll give you the inside scoop on what to order.