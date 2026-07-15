The Best Chinese All-You-Can-Eat Buffets In The US

Who doesn't enjoy a colorful display of eclectic dishes to feast on in good company? Buffet-style dining is even more satisfying when multiple trips are included in the flat price. This is where all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) formulas come along, and they're still quite popular across the United States. Though heavily westernized (indeed, so many Chinese-American dishes aren't commonly eaten in China), Chinese-centered banquets are still in demand. The finest among them typically feature steamed dumplings, crunchy egg rolls, a wide array of noodles and rice, and melt-in-your-mouth proteins like pork, chicken, and shrimp enhanced with garlic, ginger, and umami-forward sauces. Not to mention seasonal fruits, soda fountains, and family-favorite desserts. Whether you lean more toward savory, sweet-and-sour, or Sichuan-spicy flavors, AYCE Chinese buffets can, indeed, cater to different palates. So, let's round up some of the richest buffets in the U.S. to ensure a filling and scrumptious meal.

Choosing the right venue for a quality Chinese feast is not easy, so we've made sure to weigh essential factors such as positive online reviews, glowing media features, and cleanliness. The following restaurants span several states and have built a loyal following thanks to fresh ingredients and welcoming vibe. Which one will you be trying first? You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.