The Best Chinese All-You-Can-Eat Buffets In The US
Who doesn't enjoy a colorful display of eclectic dishes to feast on in good company? Buffet-style dining is even more satisfying when multiple trips are included in the flat price. This is where all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) formulas come along, and they're still quite popular across the United States. Though heavily westernized (indeed, so many Chinese-American dishes aren't commonly eaten in China), Chinese-centered banquets are still in demand. The finest among them typically feature steamed dumplings, crunchy egg rolls, a wide array of noodles and rice, and melt-in-your-mouth proteins like pork, chicken, and shrimp enhanced with garlic, ginger, and umami-forward sauces. Not to mention seasonal fruits, soda fountains, and family-favorite desserts. Whether you lean more toward savory, sweet-and-sour, or Sichuan-spicy flavors, AYCE Chinese buffets can, indeed, cater to different palates. So, let's round up some of the richest buffets in the U.S. to ensure a filling and scrumptious meal.
Choosing the right venue for a quality Chinese feast is not easy, so we've made sure to weigh essential factors such as positive online reviews, glowing media features, and cleanliness. The following restaurants span several states and have built a loyal following thanks to fresh ingredients and welcoming vibe. Which one will you be trying first? You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
China City Super Buffet (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa is home to China City, an Asian buffet that offers great value for families and groups with its massive display of cold and hot trays. Plus, senior customers automatically get a 10% discount. Guests can sample more than 200 items freshly prepared daily, not to mention free refills for soft drinks (for a small fee). You'll see all your Chinese favorites on display as well as a Mongolian barbecue grill, sushi rolls, and premium seafood.
The menu changes regularly, but these affordable AYCE rates span highly coveted items like snow crab legs, scallops, clams, fried calamari, and baked salmon. You can balance out all these rich foods with a salad and some seasonal fruits — unless, of course, you opt for a sweet treat.
China City is also celebrated for its spacious, clean interior as well as its party room, suitable for events. In short, at this popular venue, your table will be cleared, your drinks will be refilled, and those tantalizing trays will be restocked before you get up for seconds. Don't forget to consult the pickup menu, which may include beloved classics like pork fried rice, kung pao shrimp, chicken lo mein, and teriyaki chicken.
(480) 807-6688
2235 S Power Rd #101, Mesa, AZ 85209
Nice to Meet You Skewer Hot Pot (Irvine, CA)
Celebrated for its Sichuan flavors, Nice to Meet You offers unlimited hot pot ingredients, skewers, appetizers, and desserts. Its shareable, three-compartment pots are ideal for groups looking to experience sweet, savory, and spicy broths in one sitting. There are actually 10 house-made bases to choose from, including pork bone, coconut chicken, and the signature Sichuan beef tallow soup. As for those premium meat slices you can dunk in, they span American wagyu top sirloin, Angus beef brisket, New Zealand lamb shoulder, and deluxe pork belly.
This restaurant has been written up by the Irvine Weekly and earned a spot on Yelp's 100 Best Places to Eat in Orange County in 2025. Besides all those beloved classics, you can also treat yourself to uncommon items such as pork brain and duck tongue, a flavorful Cantonese delicacy. So, this spot is bound to satisfy the more adventurous foodies.
(949) 340-6618
15361 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604
Happy AYCE Hot Pot (Rosemead, CA)
Nestled in the heart of San Gabriel Valley, Happy AYCE Hot Pot has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the best destinations for this type of dining in LA Metro. This lively and welcoming venue is equipped with communal mix pots, a karaoke machine, and screens for watching sports games. There's also a private room available to accommodate larger groups. So, there's never a dull moment there.
This is the kind of restaurant where the broth are freshly prepared, the dumplings are handmade, and all dishes and sauces are constantly replenished. For a reasonable fee ($28), diners have access to unlimited dim sum, hot pot ingredients, sodas, desserts, and fruits. The protein choices are plentiful, from prime-aged lamb to USDA Premium American wagyu, USDA Choice ribeye, New Zealand mussels, and, of course, pork belly.
As for the different types of noodles available, they span rice, udon, egg, and spinach. Just make sure to try standout items like the Cantonese braised beef brisket or the slow-braised pork belly with taro. Or, you could simply leave some room for a sweet treat to dip in the chocolate fondue tower.
(626) 686-9888
8772 Valley Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770
Ultimate Buffet (Colorado Springs, CO)
The aptly named Ultimate Buffet has been hailed by the Denver Insider and the Denver Gazette alike as one of Colorado Springs' greatest spots for buffet-style dining. This sentiment is wholeheartedly echoed by many customers, while others even dub this experience the best in the state. For one, this welcoming establishment's reasonably priced packages cover a wide range of Chinese and American favorites. It also offers seafood, sushi, steaks, salads, and of course, desserts. Those tantalizing trays are packed with more than 100 hot and cold items, and they're constantly refilled with fresh offerings.
Ultimate Buffet is praised for its diverse selection that will satisfy even the most selective children. Customers are equally impressed with the overall friendly vibe, not to mention the dining area itself, which typically remains well-organized and spotless even in busy hours.
(719) 591-0768
3727 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Easy Joy (New York, NY)
Located in Little Italy, Easy Joy combines handcrafted dim sum with all-you-can-eat meats, seafood, and vegetables for the ultimate hot pot experience. However, while you can automatically grab the veggies, fish, and soft drinks, you'll have to make a fresh order for your meat cuts. There's also a sauce station and a selection of bitesize desserts such as the ever-popular cannoli as well as mango and rose puddings.
Customers are generally impressed with the fresh, locally sourced produce, the spacious interior, and the friendly, attentive service. They've also reported that the broths are quite flavorful, i.e., not watered down like the ones they've sampled elsewhere.
Some diners recommend adding less-common items to your base, such as pig ears, frog legs, black tripe, and snake heads. Otherwise, you can always feast on the house's signature items, from the Cantonese shrimp dumplings to the sour radish hot broth and the steamed pork buns. There's even an irresistible deal for a minimum party of four that guarantees birthday guests a free hot pot meal.
(929) 243-6130
145 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Blossom Buffet (West Columbia, SC)
Located near the Congaree River, charming West Columbia is home to Blossom Buffet. Other than boasting a spacious, comfortable, and clean interior (bathrooms included!), this establishment is renowned for its affordability and conveniently eclectic offerings — not to mention the latter's well-balanced flavors. More than 70 tantalizing options are offered at this family-friendly dining venue, from classic Chinese and American dishes to Mongolian barbecue, fresh seafood, a hibachi station, a sushi bar, and a dedicated dessert corner. There's also a soft-serve machine.
Based on a 2026 study conducted by BetUS, this exceptional restaurant is considered by netizens to be an ideal buffet experience not just in South Carolina but also in the country. Its loyal fanbase has already hailed it as the ultimate destination for comfort Chinese food in the city.
(803) 796-7477
2515 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169
Feast Buffet (Renton, WA)
A suburb of Seattle, Renton is the eighth-largest city in Washington. Its thriving dining scene includes Feast Buffet, a restaurant that's been featured by publications like the Northwest Asian Weekly. This experience is also hailed as one of the best and biggest buffets in the Greater Seattle area (and even Western Washington state). Here are all the perks this place offers, starting with discounted prices for seniors as well as Boeing and military personnel.
This all-you-can-gobble destination serves a wide assortment of Chinese appetizers and dishes alongside Mongolian grills, salads, sushi, desserts, and seasonal fruits. You'll also find premium seafood options such as snow crab legs and lobster tails. As for guests with a sweet tooth, they'll likely be drawn to the chocolate fountain, freshly spun cotton candy, and ice-cream sandwiches. Basically, as a spacious venue with prompt and reliable service, Feast Buffet is not only worth the splurge, but it's also suitable for friends and families.
(425) 235-1888
485 Renton Center Way SW, Renton, WA 98057
Grand China Buffet Sushi and Grill (Clarksburg, WV)
Open seven days a week, Grand China Buffet offers scrumptious Chinese and American fare and Mongolian grills alongside salads, soups, seafood, sushi, desserts, and fresh fruits. According to the website, the dishes are meticulously prepared from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. At this establishment, guests can start their meal with a heartwarming egg drop soup, followed by a spicy squid salad and a delicious tuna roll. Then, they can savor a piece of top-grade salmon next to a serving of General Tso's chicken and conclude with a delicate Chinese pastry.
Thanks to its welcoming staff and massive selection of fresh and flavorful offerings, it's no wonder Grand China Buffet is hyped up by Only in West Virginia. The latter dubs it the biggest Chinese buffet in the state, one that "will leave you feeling happy and full." After all, isn't this what quality all-you-can-eat dining should deliver? Plus, the rates at this restaurant are reasonable, and there's always the option of carry-out, calculated by the pound.
grandchinabuffetclarksburg.com
(304) 622-6252
521 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Methodology
We've given you the ultimate all-you-can-eat buffets and the greatest seafood buffets across the U.S. Now, we've compiled a guide on reputable Chinese-style AYCE venues in states like Arizona, Colorado, New York, and Washington. We took several factors into consideration, such as glowing reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, Reddit, and Facebook.
All of these establishments offer an impressive variety of dishes with standout/signature/specialty items. They're also celebrated for their cleanliness, friendly service, and fresh, seasonal ingredients. Finally, these quality buffets have been praised by media outlets and local guides, and some of them have even earned industry nods.