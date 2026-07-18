13 Of Costco's Best Grilling Must-Haves That Spare Your Wallet, Not Your Taste Buds
Summer is the perfect time for many warm-weather activities, including pool parties, lazy days at the beach, backyard bonfires with good company, and our personal favorite, grilling. On a hot day, the last thing you want to do is fire up your oven or cook something on your stove, and summer is your chance to show off your grilling skills to everyone who comes to your cookout. But before you can think about firing up your grill, you have to stock up on all of your grilling essentials — and there's no better place to visit for them than Costco.
Not only do you need to grab the meat for your grill, but you'll also want to get all the barbecue essentials critical to ensuring a good experience, including the sauce, tools, and heck, even the charcoal briquettes you put in the grill. As such, we made a list of some of the must-buy grilling items at Costco that are not only affordably priced, but will also make your taste buds (and cookout attendees) happy.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, 2-Pack
The best-selling barbecue sauce in the U.S. is probably in your fridge – and it's available at Costco. Sweet Baby Ray's comes in a twin pack, making it a must-buy for folks preparing party-sized amounts of pulled pork.
Purchase the Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce, 2-Pack at Costco for about $7.50.
Heinz Classic Variety Pack
No hot dog or burger cookout is complete without all the condiments. This multi-pack from Costco contains two bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup, and a bottle each of yellow mustard and barbecue sauce. Store the leftovers in your fridge for your next barbecue.
Purchase the Heinz Classic Variety Pack at Costco for about $11 to $14.
Kirkland Signature Premium Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt
The pork shoulder butt is one of the best value cuts of meat at the wholesaler, so adding it to your cart for your barbecue seems like a no-brainer. You can smoke it for a few hours and have tantalizingly juicy pulled pork on the picnic table in no time.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Premium Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt at Costco for about $3 per pound.
Kingsford Competition All Natural Charcoal Briquettes
You can't fire a charcoal grill without briquettes, and Costco certainly has you covered in this department. The wholesaler offers a twin pack of 18-pound bags (meaning, 36 pounds total), so if you grill often, this is one Costco product worth grabbing.
Purchase the Kingsford Competition All Natural Charcoal Briquettes at Costco for about $25.50.
Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs
Simply need hot dogs in bulk (like, 36 hot dogs)? Kirkland Signature carries an all-beef option worth adding to your cart. You can always freeze whatever you don't use and find creative ways to add hot dogs to all your favorite dishes.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs at Costco for about $22.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties
No barbecue is complete without burgers. These grass-fed beef patties weigh in at ⅓ pound each, meaning they make pretty substantial sandwiches. And since they're frozen, you can use them to feed as many or as few people as you need (there are 15 burgers per package) — just pop the remainder back in the freezer.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties at Costco for about $39.
Blackstone 16-piece Ultimate Kit
If you are lucky enough to own a Blackstone, you're going to want to accessorize it with all Blackstone-branded items. You can find a 16-pack of spatulas, scrapers, bottles, and scrubbers at Costco — it has everything you need to keep your Blackstone in tip-top shape.
Purchase the Blackstone 16-piece Ultimate Kit at Costco for about $34.
Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak
You don't need to visit a fancy steakhouse to get your hands on ribeye; just make a trip to Costco instead and grab these USDA Prime boneless ribeyes. Although they aren't as cheap as hot dogs or burgers, their flavor is worth every penny.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak at Costco for about $21.50 per pound.
Henckels 8-piece BBQ Trays & Skewer Set
If you are grilling shrimp or veggie skewers, consider this eight-piece Henckels set an investment. It comes with two stainless steel trays and six reusable metal skewers, all of which can be washed in your dishwasher.
Purchase the Henckels 8-piece BBQ Trays & Skewer Set at Costco for about $33.
Kinder's Organic Cowboy Butter Seasoning
When our taster tried all of the Kinder's seasonings at Costco, they ranked Cowboy Butter highly. The Dijon, butter, and chile notes are worthy of mentioning, and folks seem to appreciate its simple ingredient list.
Purchase the Kinder's Organic Cowboy Butter Seasoning at Costco for about $9.
Kirkland Signature Australian Lamb Loin Chops
Upscale dinners call for upscale proteins, which is where these Australian lamb loin chops come into play. Like the ribeye, they're not cheap, but they allow you to bring a steakhouse experience to your barbie (err ... grill).
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Australian Lamb Loin Chops at Costco for about $11 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Air-Chilled Chicken Party Wings
Chicken wings are an excellent food for eating year-round, though they are especially tasty when smothered in seasoning and popped on the grill or the smoker. These affordably priced sections from Kirkland Signature are a great choice for any home pitmaster.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Fresh Air-Chilled Chicken Party Wings at Costco for around $3 per pound.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
Even if you don't make a lot of Asian-inspired barbecue at home, you'll want to add the Original Bachan's sauce to your cart. Our taster ranked it one of Bachan's best flavors thanks to its complex medley of mirin, soy, and garlic.
Purchase Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce at Costco for about $11.50.