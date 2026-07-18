13 Of Costco's Best Grilling Must-Haves That Spare Your Wallet, Not Your Taste Buds

Summer is the perfect time for many warm-weather activities, including pool parties, lazy days at the beach, backyard bonfires with good company, and our personal favorite, grilling. On a hot day, the last thing you want to do is fire up your oven or cook something on your stove, and summer is your chance to show off your grilling skills to everyone who comes to your cookout. But before you can think about firing up your grill, you have to stock up on all of your grilling essentials — and there's no better place to visit for them than Costco.

Not only do you need to grab the meat for your grill, but you'll also want to get all the barbecue essentials critical to ensuring a good experience, including the sauce, tools, and heck, even the charcoal briquettes you put in the grill. As such, we made a list of some of the must-buy grilling items at Costco that are not only affordably priced, but will also make your taste buds (and cookout attendees) happy.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.