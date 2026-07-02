How Long To Smoke A Pork Butt For The Most Tender Meat

Despite the precision of these temperatures, smoking is not always a precise art. The time it takes your pork butt to come up to 200 is going to vary based on both the size and thickness of the cut, and even other factors like the weather. Thinner pork butts could need as little as an hour and 15 minutes per pound, while the thicker ones will need two hours.

Most pork butts are between 5 and 8 pounds, so this would mean anywhere from eight to 16 hours of smoking, depending on these different variables. This is another way of saying: invest in a good digital meat thermometer. It's one of the most important smoking tools you'll have, and even with these timelines, it's the only way to know for sure your pork butt is in the sweet spot when you pull it off the heat.

There are a few things you can do to speed this process up without compromising your pork. Turning up the temperature isn't too risky, because of all that fat, and smoking at 250 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit can cut several hours off the cook time. Just make sure you keep the cooking temperature below 300 degrees, because that is the point the meat can start to dry out. You can also utilize a brisket trick known as the "Texas crutch," where you wrap the pork butt in foil halfway through the cooking process, which helps stop heat loss through evaporation and can cut a few hours off your smoking time as well. But no matter how you smoke your pork butt, be prepared to put aside plenty of time.