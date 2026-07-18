Here Are 5 Kitchen Appliances You Should Never Buy Used

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Here at Tasting Table, we try to stay away from generalizations. What works for one person may not work for another, and so there is always nuance to consider. When talking about secondhand kitchen appliances, the pros and cons often depend on the individual seller, the age of the appliance, and how used it was during its first ownership. And yet, there are five specific appliances for which we can confidently say that purchasing a new model is a better investment. Most opt for used models to save money, but a secondhand blender, coffee maker, fridge, air fryer, or dishwasher will likely end up costing you a lot more in the long run.

Each of these five appliances has unique issues that can arise in used models, but there are some downsides they all share. The most obvious one is the lack of a warranty that comes with a new purchase. Even if the appliance is still under its original warranty when resold, that coverage is usually not transferrable to the second owner. When resellers do offer warranties, they are notably shorter, only covering a few weeks or months at best.

It's also worth noting that kitchen appliances generally have a lifespan, with large appliances ideally lasting over a decade and smaller gadgets between six and eight years. When you buy secondhand, you may find yourself with an appliance that's already on its way out. It's likely that you will have to replace it sooner than you would a new one, effectively spending more money altogether. Now, here are the more detailed reasons why these five appliances shouldn't be purchased secondhand.