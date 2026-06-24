The Kitchen Appliances Worth Upgrading Before The Rest

Every kitchen was once brand new — but give it a decade or two, and it starts to show its age. This is especially the case with appliances, which can quickly get outdated as technology keeps advancing with rapid speed. Most people can't replace all of their kitchen appliances at once, so you have to do some careful prioritizing. If you have to decide between one appliance and the other, the ones you should upgrade first are definitely those that are consuming the most energy.

This primarily means prioritizing the replacement of larger kitchen appliances. It's wise to do an inventory of their energy consumption and first replace the one that's currently costing you the most. For many households, the fridge is the kitchen appliance to upgrade first. An older fridge that's using up excessive power can make a strong impact on your energy bill, while newer, energy-efficient kitchen appliances are a long term money-saver. They may cost more upfront, but in the long run, they can save you hundreds on your overall power bill.

Beyond the refrigerator, you also want to take a look at your stove, dishwasher, and the standalone freezer, if you have one. An energy-saving stove could save you nearly $400 long-term, while an efficient dishwasher saves you not just power but thousands of gallons of water over the course of years, therefore noticeably lowering your utility bill.