When An Air Fryer Starts Overheating, Is It Safe To Keep Cooking In It?
While the kitchen is a great place to turn up the heat, there is such a thing as a little too much sizzle, especially when it comes to air fryers. Though this appliance is one that many people think is worth its weight in cooking grease (energy efficient, fast cooking times, heats up the house less), it does have some downsides. Overheating is the most concerning, as it poses a serious safety risk — fire. Signs of overheating include smoke coming from the machine, a strong burning smell, and an excessively hot-to-the-touch outer casing.
When overheating occurs, you may be tempted to let the food inside finish cooking, but is this safe? The short answer: No. According to air fryer manufacturer HYSapientia, if your air fryer is overheating, you should turn it off immediately, unplug it, and allow it to cool down, taking precautions not to touch any hot areas to avoid getting burned.
Once cooled completely, you can inspect the fryer for potential causes of overheating. Check the vents first, making sure they are free of debris and aren't blocked. Then, examine the interior for food residue and grease build-up. If you notice anything abnormal, you should stop using the machine altogether until a repair technician inspects it. Most overheating comes from misuse. By reading the manual of your specific model, you can prevent many issues before they cause a serious problem. The instructions can also help you sidestep the biggest mistakes people make when using an air fryer.
How to avoid overheating your air fryer
Although overheating can be due to a malfunction within the machine (faulty element or thermostat), most causes are within your control. That's good news if you're worried, because there's plenty you can do to avoid it. First, make sure the vents of your air fryer aren't blocked, ensuring good air flow all around. Next, know what your model can and cannot cook, what settings to use for what (don't broil a bagel), and never overfill the basket. Wiping down the fryer, inside and out, with warm water and mild detergent after every use is a must, as is regular deep cleaning. Air fryers aren't intended for continuous use, as it can damage the heating element, so you should always let the machine cool down before the next round of cooking (which also prolongs machine life).
Although you might be anxious to try out easy air fryer recipes you're sure to love, safety always comes first in the kitchen. If you're still stressed about the potential for overheating, look for a model with overheat protection built in — these fryers simply shut themselves off once the unit exceeds specific temperature thresholds. That doesn't mean you're free to go and binge-watch TV, though, as unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires. As mentioned earlier, there are downsides to owning an air fryer, and while fire concerns are at the top of that list, the cleaning and upkeep are also something to consider before investing in one.