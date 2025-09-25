When An Air Fryer Starts Overheating, Is It Safe To Keep Cooking In It?

While the kitchen is a great place to turn up the heat, there is such a thing as a little too much sizzle, especially when it comes to air fryers. Though this appliance is one that many people think is worth its weight in cooking grease (energy efficient, fast cooking times, heats up the house less), it does have some downsides. Overheating is the most concerning, as it poses a serious safety risk — fire. Signs of overheating include smoke coming from the machine, a strong burning smell, and an excessively hot-to-the-touch outer casing.

When overheating occurs, you may be tempted to let the food inside finish cooking, but is this safe? The short answer: No. According to air fryer manufacturer HYSapientia, if your air fryer is overheating, you should turn it off immediately, unplug it, and allow it to cool down, taking precautions not to touch any hot areas to avoid getting burned.

Once cooled completely, you can inspect the fryer for potential causes of overheating. Check the vents first, making sure they are free of debris and aren't blocked. Then, examine the interior for food residue and grease build-up. If you notice anything abnormal, you should stop using the machine altogether until a repair technician inspects it. Most overheating comes from misuse. By reading the manual of your specific model, you can prevent many issues before they cause a serious problem. The instructions can also help you sidestep the biggest mistakes people make when using an air fryer.