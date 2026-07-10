Barton 1792's Oldest Age Statement Is An Exquisite Bourbon, But It Requires A Visit To The Airport
On June 1, 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state admitted to the Union. As Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the world, it seems appropriate that Barton Distillery named its 1792 bourbon after the year of the state's creation. Established in 1879, the Bardstown, Kentucky, distillery is one of the oldest in the state. Today, under Sazerac's ownership, Barton is one of Kentucky's largest bourbon producers. On July 7, 2026, the distillery announced two new releases: Barton 1792 Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and a 15-year-old cask-strength Kentucky straight bourbon, Barton 1792 XV.
1792's XV includes a blend of American oak barrels that have aged in warehouses across the Bardstown 196-acre campus for 15 to 22 years. Barton bottles the XV limited annual release, uncut and unfiltered at 124.2 proof. The well-aged bourbon is a result of a meticulous barrel selection and blending process led by Master Distiller Ross Cornelissen. Although extensively aged bourbons are not Barton's top priority, Cornelissen felt that select barrels with such exceptional taste proved worthy of bottling. XV builds on 1792's 12-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which is currently available as a 1792 permanent selection.
While the release marks the distillery's oldest age statement whiskey to date, it is not the only 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon on the market today. And while its price is more affordable than others, it is still relatively expensive. To see if the new release is worth seeking out, we acquired a bottle from the distillery to conduct a taste test. Here is our review.
Methodology
To write this review, I drew upon my experience as a Certified Sommelier, whiskey lover, and spirits writer for the past 20-plus years. In conducting the taste test, I followed a series of steps to evaluate the new release. I began by observing the rich amber color and thick viscosity of the whiskey. I poured the whiskey into a tulip-shaped Glencairn glass with a round bowl that narrows toward the top to ensure absolute appreciation of the bourbon's aromas. After inhaling and evaluating, I then tasted the whiskey poured neat.
After sipping the XV with the Glencairn, I poured a dram into a rocks glass, adding a touch of filtered water to see if the addition would change the character of the bourbon. I also tried Barton's new release with cheese and dark chocolate, evaluating how the fat in the former softened the burn of the high alcohol release and how the latter's bitterness played off the whiskey's sweetness. Ultimately, I preferred the cheese over the chocolate.
Taste test
The most obvious characteristic the new XV provides is its incredible color. The bourbon has a deep, eye-catching mahogany hue that invites you in. It looks like it should be adorning the bar in a dimly lit lounge where guests sit in leather chairs smoking cigars. After pouring and gently swirling a dram, I found the bourbon hung to the sides of the glass, revealing a thick viscosity. Savory and sweet aromas of cinnamon candy, dusty leather, and dried fruits emerged, followed by toasted oak and caramel.
Barton 1792 does not release the mashbill for its award-winning bourbon. However, the signature 1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey features a high percentage of rye in its corn-based recipe. As Barton crafts the 1792 XV from the 1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon's barrels, we can assume the whiskey has a significant inclusion of rye, with corn and barley. Tasting XV, the spicy earthiness of the rye shines through. As a rye whiskey lover, I find this quality attractive in bourbon.
The oak is present, as expected from a 15-year-old American oak-aged bourbon. However, it's not dominant. If you have any aversion to oak, you may find this off-putting. I found it balanced with nice integration. Toasty vanilla, leather, and caramel flavors unfold on the palate, melding with the distinct taste of pepper, cinnamon, and clove. Subtle licorice and dried cherries notes emerged after adding a touch of water. The whiskey has complexity and structure, delivering a concentrated, balanced taste with engaging character.
How to drink Barton's new premium whiskey
To enjoy a whiskey of this caliber, all you need is the bottle and a glass. While the Glencairn is the best for evaluating whiskey, I prefer a rocks glass for enjoying a dram. I like the feel of the glass, particularly when drinking this whiskey straight rather than in cocktails, which I would not recommend. Of course, its bold, spicy profile would greatly enhance the flavor of an old fashioned cocktail or a classic Manhattan. However, it is delicious simply on its own.
Adding water or ice to whiskey is sometimes controversial amongst enthusiasts. Some believe diluting whiskey with water will drown out the flavor. I believe the opposite, understanding that adding a splash of water enhances the flavors, allowing the whiskey's subtlety to bloom. How much water to add to whiskey for a smooth finish will depend on your palate's preferences. Still, unquestionably, adding even the slightest splash will likely reveal a much more attractive whiskey. Just make sure you're adding quality watter.
The richness and well-defined character of the XV make it a solid choice for food pairings. Pairing with fatty meats, charcuterie (such as Spanish Ibérico ham), and roasted nuts are obvious choices. They are some of the best snacks to pair with bourbon. As is pairing with a strongly flavored or aged cheese, such as blue or Gouda. The meats and cheese lend fat to the pairing, softening the intensity of the whiskey's high-alcohol palate.
Is the new release worth the investment?
We have been awaiting the release of this whiskey for over a year, as the distillery filed the label submission with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in mid-2025. The anticipation was worth it. Barton 1792 XV Kentucky Straight Bourbon, presented in an elongated 1-liter glass bottle with Barton 1792's signature oversized flat-topped gold stopper, is a beautiful whiskey.
There is depth, richness, and intensity, wrapped in a mid-palate of peppery spice, toasty oak, leather, and caramel, with a smoky, earthy undertone. It is delicious and smooth from the entry to the finish. Although the bourbon has a high proof, the alcohol is not overwhelming or palate-crushing. Instead, there is a balance that keeps you going back for more. It is a whiskey that you can sip on its own or enjoy with highly flavored food pairings, softening the alcohol's kick.
The bourbon's availability is limited, and the bottle is expensive. Still, Barton 1792 is one of the best bourbon brands in the country. Its new XV bourbon release delivers with gold stars, proving to be something special that is worth adding to your bar cart. It is a bourbon to drink, not one to hold as a collector's item. It should be enjoyed now, soaking in its savory elegance, and shared with friends, who should do the same.
Price and availability
Limited-release whiskey is one of the most popular liquor categories today. Small production offerings from established distilleries with a loyal following have consumers camping out on release days, eagerly anticipating the moment they can get their hands on a rare bottling. With the likelihood that they will ever see a particular bottle again, it becomes a can't miss opportunity for some enthusiasts.
Barton 1972's new XV did not have a distillery release. Instead, the new release will be available in airports in select markets through an exclusive deal with Global Travel Retail. The distillery has not released all of the locations where the whiskey will be available. However, we know that Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and South Korea's Incheon International Airport (ICN) will be selling the bottles.
Each of these bottles will be available for the suggested retail price of $249.99, although individual market rates and taxes may vary. Barton 1792 has built its reputation on delivering high quality with a relatively affordable price point, making this release one that falls outside its norms. But despite XV's uncharacteristically high pricing, it falls within the range of similar 15-year-old bourbons from producers such as Elijah Craig, Widow Jane, and George Remus. Additionally, it is a fraction of what you can find a bottle of 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle or King of Kentucky today, making it a tasty, worthwhile investment.