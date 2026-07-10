Barton 1792's Oldest Age Statement Is An Exquisite Bourbon, But It Requires A Visit To The Airport

On June 1, 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state admitted to the Union. As Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the world, it seems appropriate that Barton Distillery named its 1792 bourbon after the year of the state's creation. Established in 1879, the Bardstown, Kentucky, distillery is one of the oldest in the state. Today, under Sazerac's ownership, Barton is one of Kentucky's largest bourbon producers. On July 7, 2026, the distillery announced two new releases: Barton 1792 Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and a 15-year-old cask-strength Kentucky straight bourbon, Barton 1792 XV.

1792's XV includes a blend of American oak barrels that have aged in warehouses across the Bardstown 196-acre campus for 15 to 22 years. Barton bottles the XV limited annual release, uncut and unfiltered at 124.2 proof. The well-aged bourbon is a result of a meticulous barrel selection and blending process led by Master Distiller Ross Cornelissen. Although extensively aged bourbons are not Barton's top priority, Cornelissen felt that select barrels with such exceptional taste proved worthy of bottling. XV builds on 1792's 12-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which is currently available as a 1792 permanent selection.

While the release marks the distillery's oldest age statement whiskey to date, it is not the only 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon on the market today. And while its price is more affordable than others, it is still relatively expensive. To see if the new release is worth seeking out, we acquired a bottle from the distillery to conduct a taste test. Here is our review.