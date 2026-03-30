How Much Water To Add To Scotch For A Smooth Finish Without Ruining It

Both experts and whiskey fans have their opinions on the best way to enjoy a glass. Opinions are subjective, but there's a right way to drink whiskey if you like it with a bit of water. Unlike the relatively few common bourbon tasting notes, Scotch has a much more complex palate that can benefit from a splash of water. We spoke to Robyn Smith, owner of This Blog's Neat, on how much water to add to Scotch for a smooth finish that won't ruin its tasting notes.

While Smith says there are no strict rules as to the exact amount of water you should add to Scotch, she does advise, "If you are going to add water, add a couple drops, swirl, smell, taste, and assess. Then repeat if you want." It's always worth treading lightly when you dilute whiskey with water, as she explains, "... it's more like a range where you're nudging the whisky rather than drowning it." Smith warns, "Once you over-dilute it, there's no going back, and that's when you lose structure and it just starts to taste flat."

Adding just the right amount of water will actually help enhance aromas and tasting notes in Scotch you might not perceive otherwise. But keep in mind that certain types of Scotch whiskies are more forgiving than others. "Higher-proof or cask-strength whiskies can typically handle more water," says Smith, "while lower-proof whiskies have a much smaller window before they get overly diluted."