How Much Water To Add To Scotch For A Smooth Finish Without Ruining It
Both experts and whiskey fans have their opinions on the best way to enjoy a glass. Opinions are subjective, but there's a right way to drink whiskey if you like it with a bit of water. Unlike the relatively few common bourbon tasting notes, Scotch has a much more complex palate that can benefit from a splash of water. We spoke to Robyn Smith, owner of This Blog's Neat, on how much water to add to Scotch for a smooth finish that won't ruin its tasting notes.
While Smith says there are no strict rules as to the exact amount of water you should add to Scotch, she does advise, "If you are going to add water, add a couple drops, swirl, smell, taste, and assess. Then repeat if you want." It's always worth treading lightly when you dilute whiskey with water, as she explains, "... it's more like a range where you're nudging the whisky rather than drowning it." Smith warns, "Once you over-dilute it, there's no going back, and that's when you lose structure and it just starts to taste flat."
Adding just the right amount of water will actually help enhance aromas and tasting notes in Scotch you might not perceive otherwise. But keep in mind that certain types of Scotch whiskies are more forgiving than others. "Higher-proof or cask-strength whiskies can typically handle more water," says Smith, "while lower-proof whiskies have a much smaller window before they get overly diluted."
Why add water to Scotch?
Smith admitted to us that she doesn't add water to Scotch, but she still sees the appeal. And she gives a scientific explanation as to what water does to Scotch when you add the right amount. "At a chemical level, you're changing how aromatic compounds behave in solution," she says. "A lot of the flavor-active compounds in whisky are hydrophobic, so when you add a little water, you can push those compounds out of the liquid and into the headspace, meaning you smell and perceive them more intensely." Still, adding a drop or two of water softens the blow of alcoholic bite by diluting the spirit. That said, there's a fine line between enhancing tasting notes and aroma and ruining the Scotch altogether. To that effect, Smith says, "sometimes [water] reveals nuance, sometimes it just weakens the experience." So, stick to adding water a drop or two at a time, sampling it as you go to find the perfect balance for your liking.
If you're looking for delicious Scotch whisky brands to sample, check out our ranking of 25 Scotch whiskies. Even beginners can find a bottle to enjoy that won't break the bank. For connoisseurs willing to invest in a fine bottle, we also amassed a list of award-winning Scotch brands that should be on your radar. Whichever Scotch you choose, a splash of water is a serving method that both beginners and experts can get behind.