15 Home Depot Grilling Organizers That'll Elevate Your Outdoor Space
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When you're focused on entertaining and perfecting recipes on the grill, decor and organization may fall by the wayside. The right tools and equipment can help you step up your backyard barbecue game, however, so we've scoured the aisles of Home Depot for barbecuing bits and pieces that will let you spend more time on your cooking skills and less time rummaging around for a tong.
It doesn't matter if you have a fully-built outdoor kitchen or have just invested in a grill, a bit of intention can go a long way when it comes to backyard setups. Not only will having equipment within easy reach as the grill gets hot make home entertaining easier, but storage options also protect valuable tools from harsh weather. We're talking caddies and utensil racks to prep carts and storage bins — our list of products showcases both investment pieces and budget options, all for making weekend cookouts with friends and family an elevated experience.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Weber Works Outdoor Storage Bin
When setting up outdoors, bins that can both protect items from the elements and help organize equipment offer the kind of double punch that deserves consideration. Weber Works storage bins work with Weber grill setups, slotting into Weber Works XL side tables or sliding into brackets on open-cart grills so that your supplies are nearby without taking up extra space.
Purchase a Weber Works Outdoor Storage Bin for about $40.
Nexgrill Stainless Steel and Black Grill Cart
If you've invested in a built-in grill station, portable carts offer extended counter space. Whether you're looking to present dishes for grazing or prep ingredients destined for the grill, this additional stainless steel surface with shelves below provides options. With built-in paper towel and trash bag holders, this handy cart may become the MVP of your next cookout.
The Nexgrill Stainless Steel and Black Grill Cart is sold for around $100.
Anqtovp Magnetic Storage Bin and Paper Towel Holder
This two-piece magnetic storage set affixes directly onto the side of a metal smoker or grill. One piece can be positioned so that paper towels are always within reach, and the other can hold tools or other equipment you might need when you're stationed at the grill.
An Anqtovp Magnetic Storage Bin and Paper Towel Holder is priced at about $95.
UUDULY Stainless Steel Fish Grill Basket
This lockable basket keeps delicate ingredients like fish and veggies from falling through grill grates or sticking to the grill when you want to flip or serve. The contraption neatly folds flat and comes with a storage bag so that you can protect it when not in use.
The UUDULY Stainless Steel Foldable Fish Grill Basket is sold for about $55.
Weber Works Grilling Prep and Serve Kit
Two stainless steel prep containers with vented lids are sold with two divided serving trays, making this purchase a convenient way to keep cookouts organized and efficient. The pieces drop into compatible Weber side tables, which means the next grilling session is not only going to look aesthetic but will make it easier to store seasonings and place pieces hot off the grill.
The Weber Works Grilling Prep and Serve Kit costs just under $60.
Weber Works Organizer Kit
Made for Weber grills that have side rails, this kit snaps in place to offer a paper towel holder, garbage bag holder, and hooks to hang tools. This set is an easy way to make a backyard grilling station more orderly, particularly if you've grown used to searching for brushes and spatulas and racing back inside to search for a set of clean tongs.
The Weber Works Organizer Kit can be purchased for around $50.
Weber Charcoal Grill Tool Holder
If you own a charcoal grill, this heavy-duty holder attaches right onto the bowl so that brushes and spatulas can be placed in a specific spot during the next cookout. The steel holder is small but mighty, and it won't put a massive dent in your budget to carry home.
A Weber Charcoal Grill Tool Holder is sold for around $11.
Oklahoma Joe's DLX Workstation Prep and Storage Rolling Outdoor Grill Cart
For multitasking grill masters and aspiring outdoor cooks, an extra 900 square inches of prep space can help make work easy. This stainless steel surface is easy to clean and quick to move, and adjustable shelves and two drawers can accommodate items for hosting and off-season storage.
An Oklahoma Joe's DLX Workstation costs about $540.
BBQ Dragon Dragon Wing Folding Grill Shelf
The BBQ Dragon Wing Folding Grill Shelf clips directly onto kettle grills to offer an additional surface where seasonings and accessories can be placed during a cookout. When not in use, the piece can fold away, providing a compact option for those who have limited outdoor area to work in.
The BBQ Dragon Dragon Wing Folding Grill Shelf can be purchased for around $37.
Broil King Pellet Storage Bin Cooking Accessory
Owning a pellet grill means keeping pellet fuel stocked, and this bin can hold up to 20 pounds of it. The shape is designed to rest directly under pellet hoppers. With a retractable spout and scoop, this easy organizational accessory tidies backup fuel until the next use.
The Broil King Pellet Storage Bin is sold for just under £23.
Suncast 3-Shelf Plastic Wheeled Service Cart
When you're looking to cater for a crowd or simply want a heavy-duty cart that can hold serious weight, this 3-shelf purchase is an easy choice. The wheeled base means it can be pushed quickly into the house for easy cleanup or be used to distribute food and plates at your next summer gathering.
The Suncast Commercial 3-Shelf Service Cart is priced at about $195.
OUPES Black Resin Outdoor Storage Deck Box
A weather-resistant storage box can protect cushions and tools when they're not in use. A hydraulic lever means that opening and closing this black resin box is never a chore, and with an 80 gallon capacity, you have plenty of room to stow away backyard supplies during the winter.
An OUPES Black Resin Outdoor Storage Deck Box costs about $68.
Kingsford Stainless Steel Smoker Box
This useful accessory holds soaked wood chips so that an extra smoky flavor can be infused into gas and charcoal grilled foods. Dishwasher-safe, the handy box sits on hot coals in a charcoal grill or the hot element in a gas grill, and if you keep the grill lid down it elevates the taste of your grilled foods.
The Kingsford Stainless Steel Smoker Box costs about $13.
GasOne Collapsible Grill Table Cart with Wheels
If you're looking to make the most out of patio space, this foldable steel frame provides an additional workspace that can be easily moved. You don't need tools to put this cart together, and it folds down neatly for easy off-season storage.
The GasOne Collapsible Grill Table Cart costs just under $110.
Sunrinx Foldable Outdoor Kitchen Island Patio Grill Cart
In one aesthetic piece, this standalone island offers a stainless steel surface, open shelving, a double-layer towel rack, and an enclosed cabinet for Insta-worthy entertaining needs. The wheels lock in place, so you don't have to worry about the cart moving as you're tending to guests or keeping watch over the grill.
The Sunrinx Outdoor Kitchen Island Patio Grill Cart costs around $240.