15 Home Depot Grilling Organizers That'll Elevate Your Outdoor Space

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When you're focused on entertaining and perfecting recipes on the grill, decor and organization may fall by the wayside. The right tools and equipment can help you step up your backyard barbecue game, however, so we've scoured the aisles of Home Depot for barbecuing bits and pieces that will let you spend more time on your cooking skills and less time rummaging around for a tong.

It doesn't matter if you have a fully-built outdoor kitchen or have just invested in a grill, a bit of intention can go a long way when it comes to backyard setups. Not only will having equipment within easy reach as the grill gets hot make home entertaining easier, but storage options also protect valuable tools from harsh weather. We're talking caddies and utensil racks to prep carts and storage bins — our list of products showcases both investment pieces and budget options, all for making weekend cookouts with friends and family an elevated experience.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.