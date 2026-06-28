When Is A Pellet Grill Worth It? Consider This Before Investing

Pellet grills have exploded in popularity over the last decade, promising grill-heads the smoky flavor of traditional barbecue with the convenience of a kitchen oven. And for some backyard cooks, they're an actual game-changer. But for others, they are an expensive appliance that doesn't exactly work with how they cook. Before spending hundreds — dare we say, thousands – of dollars on this specialty grill, it's worth considering how you plan to use it and if the benefits justify the high cost. There's a reason it's included in our list of outdoor appliances to avoid, and the price tag is one of them.

Pellet grills burn compressed hardwood pellets that are automatically fed into a fire pot by an electronic auger. A digital controller handles the temperature, which allows you to plug in your desired number and then kick back and enjoy your beer. This "set it and forget it" approach is one of the major benefits of using a pellet smoker.

For barbecue fans who nerd out over slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, and ribs, a pellet grill can be an excellent investment. The automatic temperature control takes away one of the biggest stressors associated with traditional smokers, making it easier and less back-breaking work to get good results. Many owners appreciate being able to start a long cook, monitor the temperature from their couch, and avoid constantly sweating over the flames. And the grills aren't just a one-trick pony. Many can also roast, bake, smoke, and braise, in addition to grilling.