When Is A Pellet Grill Worth It? Consider This Before Investing
Pellet grills have exploded in popularity over the last decade, promising grill-heads the smoky flavor of traditional barbecue with the convenience of a kitchen oven. And for some backyard cooks, they're an actual game-changer. But for others, they are an expensive appliance that doesn't exactly work with how they cook. Before spending hundreds — dare we say, thousands – of dollars on this specialty grill, it's worth considering how you plan to use it and if the benefits justify the high cost. There's a reason it's included in our list of outdoor appliances to avoid, and the price tag is one of them.
Pellet grills burn compressed hardwood pellets that are automatically fed into a fire pot by an electronic auger. A digital controller handles the temperature, which allows you to plug in your desired number and then kick back and enjoy your beer. This "set it and forget it" approach is one of the major benefits of using a pellet smoker.
For barbecue fans who nerd out over slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, and ribs, a pellet grill can be an excellent investment. The automatic temperature control takes away one of the biggest stressors associated with traditional smokers, making it easier and less back-breaking work to get good results. Many owners appreciate being able to start a long cook, monitor the temperature from their couch, and avoid constantly sweating over the flames. And the grills aren't just a one-trick pony. Many can also roast, bake, smoke, and braise, in addition to grilling.
Pellet grills aren't for everyone
However, pellet grills aren't perfect. The biggest drawback is the initial cost. Entry-level models start at about $500, while premium units can easily exceed $2,000. Unlike charcoal grills, pellet grills also require electricity to power their controllers, fans, and augers. They're not exactly portable, so you won't be able to take them on your next camping trip. And because they require electricity, they're not great for anyone who lives in a rainy climate.
Another common complaint involves high-heat cooking. While many pellet grills can reach temperatures above 450 degrees, they generally don't sear as effectively as charcoal or gas. Because most rely primarily on indirect heat, achieving those dramatic steakhouse-style crusts and photo-worthy grill marks can be challenging. Smoke flavor, too, can be a matter of personal preference. Some barbecue enthusiasts appreciate the cleaner, milder smoke produced by pellet grills, but others feel the flavor isn't as intense as traditional charcoal grills. One tip from expert pitmasters is to always source quality wood pellets, and don't be afraid to experiment with different types. By now, you're probably wondering, "When is a pellet grill actually worth it?"
If you regularly smoke meat, love convenience, and want consistent results without stressing out over a live fire, a pellet grill may be just the thing for you. But if you're mostly cooking burgers, hot dogs, and quick weeknight meals, a gas grill may be a better fit. Ultimately, a pellet grill is worth the investment if it fits your cooking preferences, budget, and lifestyle.