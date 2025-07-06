9 Outdoor Kitchen Appliances You Should Avoid Buying
Whether you are a seasoned camper or consider yourself a pitmaster, you likely have your eye on the latest and greatest that the world of outdoor kitchen appliances has to offer. Some outdoor pizza ovens are worth every penny, and there are charcoal grills that can work double-duty as a smoker. And have you heard about the grill jacket that can insulate your food against the cold?
However, despite all the advancements in outdoor cooking technology, not all appliances are created equal. Sure, some claim to make outdoor dining simpler, but many appliances fail to stand up to adverse weather conditions. Extreme heat during summer will whittle down the capacity of an outdoor ice maker, while moisture build-up can ring the death knell on a clay tandoor oven. Though they may sound promising on paper, many appliances come with hidden caveats — from storage issues to manual assembly and extensive cleaning requirements. To spare you the trial and error, we took a closer look at the world of outdoor kitchen appliances to determine which should be avoided.
Outdoor refrigerators
On paper, the prospect of adding an outdoor refrigerator to your backyard sounds like a no-brainer. Having all your beverages and food chilled to the precise temperature definitely seems promising: No more mad dashes across the yard in the blazing sun just to grab a chilled bottle.
But while outdoor refrigerators have been tasked with keeping things cool when the weather gets hot, they can struggle with doing precisely that as the summer sun starts turning up the heat. Temperature fluctuations are a common roadblock that you'll face with outdoor refrigerators — too hot, and they can struggle to cool. The prolonged exposure to weather and other elements that outdoor refrigerators face can further necessitate maintenance. Snow can moisten the insulation, while rain can cause electrical damage.
If you plan on making the investment, you should start by designating a weatherproof outdoor power outlet to keep the fridge running smoothly. Storing yours within recessed cabinetry is always helpful. But if you aren't looking at a full-blown remodel, you can stash it under a countertop to keep it shaded from the sun and protected from the elements. You will also want to place it away from other appliances that generate heat, such as a grill. Want to skip the muss and the fuss? Try this BBQ-friendly hack for keeping your food cool: Fill an inflatable kiddie pool with ice to store barbecue sides, salads, veggies, and dips.
Outdoor ice makers
If you host often throughout the summer, you know one thing for certain: Hauling massive bags of ice from the nearest supermarket can only do so much for your get-togethers. If you are entertaining large crowds over weekends, you'll need the kind of crunchy, crystal-clear cubes that only an outdoor ice maker can deliver.
Installing an outdoor ice making machine has clear benefits, but things will only be running smoothly until extreme heat crashes the party. As the temperature ascends during the summer, the ice maker has to work extra hard to keep things cool. If high temperatures persist for a prolonged period of time, the refrigeration system can start falling apart and punch a hole in your pocket with expensive repairs. The high levels of energy that outdoor ice makers use will also require you to delegate a 120-volt electrical circuit within your outdoor space. For the waste water to be flushed discreetly, the ice maker will need to be connected to a drain, which can further dial up plumbing costs.
All hope is not lost, though. Portable ice makers can service quicker needs, as long as you make the time for regular ice machine maintenance. Clean the interior once a month with dish soap and a scrub brush to coax grime out of tougher nooks and crannies. Draining the water after each time you use it can further dissuade mold from making itself at home.
Outdoor range hoods
While gusty winds can help with air circulation, you can't always count on nature to ventilate a gazebo or enclosed patio. This is where outdoor range hoods come in handy for removing odors, smoke, and excess heat.
Outdoor range hoods can make life simpler in many ways, but their installation is far from a plug-and-play affair. If you aren't on buddy terms with a local contractor, you'll want to remedy that soon — the complex installation process will require professional help to ensure optimal placement of the vents and electrical components. The smallest miscalculation in the measurement of the height can affect the efficiency of the range hood, which also earns this a spot on our list of outdoor kitchen appliances to be avoided.
Frequent maintenance is another task that you'll need to sign up for when opting for outdoor range hoods. Beyond just grease build-up, outdoor vents also tend to serve as a magnet for dust, dirt, and other debris — all of which can quickly take their toll on the performance of your range hood. While the exteriors and the filters will require the same amount of elbow grease as your indoor range hood, cleaning the ductwork will require a close, vigilant eye, and in some cases will necessitate professional cleaning services. Not quite ready to sign up for all the legwork? If your outdoor area is sufficiently ventilated, the addition of a simple ceiling fan can help with adequate air circulation.
Portable dishwashers
If you have ever felt intimidated by a towering stack of used dishes after a weekend barbecue, the prospect of a portable dishwasher that can be wheeled directly to your backyard seems tempting. Designed as freestanding appliances, portable dishwashers can be moved anywhere across the house or outside on wheels. When summer season is over, yours can be relegated to the back of the garage until needed again.
While portable dishwashers gain a leg up over traditional built-in models in terms of mobility, they don't fare quite as well in all other aspects. For starters, there is the manual set-up required for each use. Any rosy notions of wheeling out the portable dishwasher to assist with clean-up after an outdoor dinner need to be tempered by the prospect of manually connecting it to the water supply and drain for every use. The payoff for all the work comes in watching your dishes get washed in small batches, as many portable dishwashers have lesser capacity than built-in models.
Compatibility with kitchen faucets is another factor to be considered. Portable dishwashers do not work well with any random tap that is available in your yard. For instance, faucets that have an integrated sprayer cannot be used for this type of dishwasher. If you still decide you have to have one, at least consider whether your current taps are compatible with the model you have in mind.
Outdoor warming drawer
The world of warming drawers is a polarizing one — after all, insulated food carriers make for a capable and inexpensive stand-in. The debate only reaches a crescendo when it comes to outdoor warming drawers. Yes, having your food stored at a ready-to-serve temperature for when your guests arrive sounds appealing. Beyond heating actual food, the drawers can even be used to warm plates for an enhanced dining experience.
But putting together a built-in warming drawer means that you have a long and complex installation process ahead of you — expect to get familiar with terms like support beams, mounting holes, and weather-proof sealant to ensure that it is safely integrated into your outdoor kitchen island.
The choice of placement itself will require you some work, especially as a warming drawer needs to be placed away from all water sources. This includes everything from ensuring it is positioned out of reach of water sprinklers to routinely inspecting your kitchen island for any cracks that may allow water to seep in. Adequate maintenance is another hill that you can expect to climb — it is advised that warming drawers be cleaned thoroughly without abrasive cleaning agents after every use. If you aren't willing to sign on for all the extra work, these warming drawers are best relegated to your mental list of outdoor kitchen appliances to avoid.
Flat-top grill
The first thing that any grill master will say about flat-top grills is that they have more to offer than just whipping up omelettes for the extended family. When used strategically, the flat expanse offered by this kind of a grill can serve as a willing canvas for everything from smashed burgers to teppanyaki-style cooking, even allowing you to recreate all the best dishes you'd find at a Japanese steakhouse.
Despite the culinary possibilities that a flat-top grill can offer, it does make for a high-maintenance guest for your next backyard cookout. If you know how to season a cast-iron pan, the introductory process will be nothing new — but it's painstaking nevertheless, given that you have a larger expanse to cover. Cleaning can make for another cumbersome task as grease remnants and burnt food particles need to be wiped down almost immediately after cooking and before the grill has cooled down entirely. The prospect of rust is also always looming overhead — leaving your flat-top at the mercy of the weather because you forgot to put on the grill cover can prove to be a pricey mistake.
Clay tandoor ovens
If you have ever tasted the smoky, charred flavors of a dish cooked within a tandoor oven, you have likely thought to yourself that there is no going back. And you wouldn't be the only one, either — the origins of the tandoor oven can be traced back to the age of the pyramids. Typically made from clay, a tandoor oven combines the best properties of a traditional oven and a barbecue pit.
But despite the lip-smacking flavor it produces, there is considerable care and precaution necessitated for outdoor tandoor ovens. Leftover ashes and charcoal remnants need to be removed diligently to maintain cooking efficiency for your next tandoor session. And then, there is the monthly deep cleaning. Stubborn residue and grease build-up will need to be dislodged with natural cleaning agents, like vinegar or baking soda. This has to be further supplemented with regular and vigilant maintenance of the clay to prevent cracks.
While getting rid of ash and soot is essential, using too much water for cleaning can be a double-edged sword. Excessive exposure to moisture can weaken the integrity of the clay and lessen the longevity of your tandoor oven. Likewise, when used outdoors, the tandoor oven needs protection from the elements. Rainwater can weaken the clay, while prolonged exposure to excessive heat can cause cracks in the structure.
Pellet grills
Your charcoal grill may be a permanent fixture in your tailgating arsenal — especially if you are armed with the right hacks to keep the fire going for the entire cookout — but many also consider pellet grills a worthy candidate. By igniting wood pellets, this vessel can be used to smoke, char and grill a wide array of foods.
What is less spoken about, however, is the fact that pellet grills come with steep initial costs and can add on to your electric bill. Perhaps that is a payoff you are willing to make for mouth-watering grilled meats, but the downsides don't end there. Unlike charcoal grills that can be lugged around to any campsite or outdoor area, the usage of pellet grills is typically restricted by the need for a power outlet.
Pellet grills also take a backseat to other outdoor grills in certain climates. If you live in an area that is frequented by wet weather, pellet grills will require extra caution to ensure that the power cord is kept away from direct exposure to rainwater. Beyond the power outlet, you will also need to pay attention to moisture build-up on the wood pellets during wet weather, as that can affect the ignition of the pellets. If moisture finds its way into the pellet hopper, it can also cause internal damage. As a rule of thumb, it is advisable to allow the pellet grill to dry for a few hours if you suspect any dampness within.
Portable butane stove
If you like to head out to the great outdoors often, you've probably at least considered getting a portable, compact cooking stove. Portable butane stoves are ideal for camping and service the need for hot, well-cooked dinners while you are out in the wild — but with a few crucial caveats.
As useful as they are, portable butane stoves can also pose significant risks. For starters, the size of the pots and pans being used on the stove requires careful consideration. Pans that are larger than the burner can cause the heat to become concentrated towards the gas canister. This poses risks of overheating and possible explosions. Fuel leaks are another concern to grapple with. Butane doesn't disperse easily, but rather settles down in low areas to create further potential of an explosion.
Butane stoves also do not take kindly to inclement weather, and using them is discouraged during weather conditions with high winds. For additional safety, it is advisable to wear insulated oven mitts and close-toed shoes while using this stove.