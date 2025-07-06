9 Outdoor Kitchen Appliances You Should Avoid Buying

On paper, the prospect of adding an outdoor refrigerator to your backyard sounds like a no-brainer. Having all your beverages and food chilled to the precise temperature definitely seems promising: No more mad dashes across the yard in the blazing sun just to grab a chilled bottle.

But while outdoor refrigerators have been tasked with keeping things cool when the weather gets hot, they can struggle with doing precisely that as the summer sun starts turning up the heat. Temperature fluctuations are a common roadblock that you'll face with outdoor refrigerators — too hot, and they can struggle to cool. The prolonged exposure to weather and other elements that outdoor refrigerators face can further necessitate maintenance. Snow can moisten the insulation, while rain can cause electrical damage.

If you plan on making the investment, you should start by designating a weatherproof outdoor power outlet to keep the fridge running smoothly. Storing yours within recessed cabinetry is always helpful. But if you aren't looking at a full-blown remodel, you can stash it under a countertop to keep it shaded from the sun and protected from the elements. You will also want to place it away from other appliances that generate heat, such as a grill. Want to skip the muss and the fuss? Try this BBQ-friendly hack for keeping your food cool: Fill an inflatable kiddie pool with ice to store barbecue sides, salads, veggies, and dips.