A Grill Jacket Can Help Keep Your Outdoor Cooking Up To Temperature

Apart from consistent cooking temperatures, a grill jacket helps you use less fuel to keep your grill's fire going. For some, this is the major reason for purchasing a grill jacket. The abrasive nature of cold weather and wind quenches heat, including that of your grill cavity, and you'll have to add on more pellets just to burn more heat and continuously keep the grill up to temperature. Eventually, you're going to need more money to supply the necessary fuel it takes to keep a grill going during winter.

However, with a jacket slipped onto the grill and holding the temperature steady, you won't have to keep piling on the pellets. The grill jacket lowers the temperature difference between the surrounding atmosphere and your grill so that you won't have to consume copious amounts of fuel. This saves you plenty of hard-earned dollars and instead of storing your grill for the winter, you can keep it running like it's just another sunny day.

As lower temperatures act against your grill cavity, achieving higher grilling temperatures and getting your food ready will also take longer. By rapidly building up the internal temperature while preventing air from escaping, a grill jacket can lower cooking time by at least 20%. As a bonus, the consistent cooking temperatures provided by a grill jacket ensure that your food cooks evenly so that in no time you'll have achieved an impressive cook on your grilled flank steak.