A Grill Jacket Can Help Keep Your Outdoor Cooking Up To Temperature
It's hard enough to maintain your grill's temperature during warmer seasons. But when temperatures drop in the atmosphere, the challenge intensifies, which is what you need to consider before grilling your steak in cold weather. Using a grill jacket, you can dispel such concerns and whatever the wind blows your way — rain or snow. A grill jacket is an insulator that mitigates the effects of colder weather on your food while grilling, and it can be made with a combination of silicone, fiberglass, and aluminum to endure extremely high temperatures while effectively trapping heat within the grill.
Fiberglass alone is an insulator known to keep rooms warm by containing the heat inside, and this same mechanism transfers to the internal of the grill so that your food cooks at steady temperatures without fail. Come rain or shine, you're guaranteed consistent grilling temperatures that surpass grilling on a sunny day without the grill jacket. Despite sharing a name with insulated grill jackets made of stainless steel and built to protect your outdoor kitchen combustibles, a grill jacket is more akin to a thermal or grill blanket made for protecting your grill from harsh weather elements. However, you can just as well whip it out during warm seasons and achieve consistent grilling temperatures, too.
A grill jacket saves fuel, money, and cooking time
Apart from consistent cooking temperatures, a grill jacket helps you use less fuel to keep your grill's fire going. For some, this is the major reason for purchasing a grill jacket. The abrasive nature of cold weather and wind quenches heat, including that of your grill cavity, and you'll have to add on more pellets just to burn more heat and continuously keep the grill up to temperature. Eventually, you're going to need more money to supply the necessary fuel it takes to keep a grill going during winter.
However, with a jacket slipped onto the grill and holding the temperature steady, you won't have to keep piling on the pellets. The grill jacket lowers the temperature difference between the surrounding atmosphere and your grill so that you won't have to consume copious amounts of fuel. This saves you plenty of hard-earned dollars and instead of storing your grill for the winter, you can keep it running like it's just another sunny day.
As lower temperatures act against your grill cavity, achieving higher grilling temperatures and getting your food ready will also take longer. By rapidly building up the internal temperature while preventing air from escaping, a grill jacket can lower cooking time by at least 20%. As a bonus, the consistent cooking temperatures provided by a grill jacket ensure that your food cooks evenly so that in no time you'll have achieved an impressive cook on your grilled flank steak.