How To Keep The Fire Going On Your Charcoal Grill For The Entire Cookout

Everyone loves the taste of smoky meat and fire-kissed vegetables straight off of a charcoal grill, but dealing with that fire is another matter. Getting your fire started is already frustrating enough, especially because you probably want to avoid lighter fluid when cooking on a grill. After plenty of time spent begging your coals to light and patiently waiting to see if they actually stay warm, you're confronted with the equally touchy task of keeping them hot. A few coals too many, and your ribs are going to turn out a little too similar to the coals they're sitting over. Step away for too long and, suddenly, you're looking at a dead grill and meat that's still raw on the inside. It's no wonder so many people opt for the convenience of gas.

But some of us just can't give up that charcoal flavor, so we reached out to an expert, private chef and Brazilian grill master Silvio Correa, to ask him how he keeps a fire going on different types of charcoal. Correa's top suggestion is setting up a two-zone fire, putting hot coals on one side of your grill and unlit coals on the other. According to Correa, "This allows you to add fresh coals gradually for a steady heat supply." Beyond managing your coals, a two-zone fire also creates distinct levels of heat around the grill, making it easy to move your food around depending on how hot you want it.