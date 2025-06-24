This BBQ Hack Is Just What You Need To Keep Food Cool This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When cookout season arrives, one of the most fun barbecue activities (apart from chowing down) is swimming. It's time to bust out the pool — but not necessarily to take a dip. For a playful, DIY cooler that'll last all summer long, just fill an inflatable kiddie pool with ice. That wide open display can be used for chilling canned drinks or larger bowls of food that need to be kept cold. Your go-to barbecue sides, from pasta salad to sliced watermelon, raw veggies, and dip, will last longer and taste even better on ice. Forty degrees Fahrenheit or lower is also the sweet spot for food safety, and an ice-filled inflatable kiddie pool will help you get there. We even recommend this strategy for wintertime parties, indoors, using your bathtub.

This hosting hack is a breeze if you happen to have kiddos, and there's already an inflatable pool sitting in your backyard. Hose it off and fill it up with ice right before party time. Or, you could task a few guests with bringing bags of ice as their "dishes to share." They'll be thankful not to have to spend extra time in the kitchen on a nice summer day, and a bag of ice from the gas station is cheaper than a tub of potato salad from the deli. Need help deciding which drinks to stash in the kiddie pool cooler? Geoffrey Zakarian recently told Tasting Table his favorite beers to serve at summer BBQs.