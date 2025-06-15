Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite Beers To Serve At Summer BBQs

It's officially barbecue season — aka the most wonderful time of the year. Of course, those summertime cookouts are even better when you have dependable tips for excellent food and drinks that aren't so stressful you can't enjoy the time outdoors with your guests. So, we turned to an expert, Geoffrey Zakarian. A celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and television personality, he knows a thing or 20 about cooking and hosting. Zakarian walked us through the ideal summer cookout, with steak-grilling tips and beyond. Part of that "beyond" is nothing to overlook, either — beers for the barbecue.

"I would have very good IPA," Zakarian told us. "A very good IPA, like a Sam Adams, like a summer blend. Then I would have a non-alcoholic Heineken — non-alcoholic Heineken Zero — which is the best there is." Barbecues and beers go hand in hand, and Zakarian's options make sure everyone can get in on the fun. An IPA is the best beer to pair with barbecued ribs — although it's important to get the right kind of IPA, as there are lots of different IPA types to know. An American IPA like Bell's Two Hearted uses some slightly darker malts for caramel and graham flavors that sing with the caramelized edges of grilled meat. And a crisp, clean, refreshing lager is the perfect match to cookout food, so it's even better when there's no alcohol and any guest can partake.