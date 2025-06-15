Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite Beers To Serve At Summer BBQs
It's officially barbecue season — aka the most wonderful time of the year. Of course, those summertime cookouts are even better when you have dependable tips for excellent food and drinks that aren't so stressful you can't enjoy the time outdoors with your guests. So, we turned to an expert, Geoffrey Zakarian. A celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and television personality, he knows a thing or 20 about cooking and hosting. Zakarian walked us through the ideal summer cookout, with steak-grilling tips and beyond. Part of that "beyond" is nothing to overlook, either — beers for the barbecue.
"I would have very good IPA," Zakarian told us. "A very good IPA, like a Sam Adams, like a summer blend. Then I would have a non-alcoholic Heineken — non-alcoholic Heineken Zero — which is the best there is." Barbecues and beers go hand in hand, and Zakarian's options make sure everyone can get in on the fun. An IPA is the best beer to pair with barbecued ribs — although it's important to get the right kind of IPA, as there are lots of different IPA types to know. An American IPA like Bell's Two Hearted uses some slightly darker malts for caramel and graham flavors that sing with the caramelized edges of grilled meat. And a crisp, clean, refreshing lager is the perfect match to cookout food, so it's even better when there's no alcohol and any guest can partake.
How to pair beer options with cookout fare
When it comes to choosing the best beers for a cookout, it helps to think about your menu, what you like, and what your family and friends like, and some expert guidance on pairing beer with food. The reason Zakarian's two picks work so well is that they're different enough to offer distinct flavor profiles. An IPA offers a balance of malt and hop bitterness, bursting with notes like pine, resin, and citrus. A non-alcoholic lager is a more neutral but just as delicious alternative, with a classic quality to quench your thirst.
Some basic principles for pairing beer with food are to match intensity, so neither the dish nor the beer overpower the other; and to compare and contrast, matching similar flavors but also finding new, harmonious combinations. On that line of thinking, an amber-colored, malty IPA pairs best with bolder, heartier fare like meat or charred vegetables. While the caramel notes match each other, the hop bitterness creates balance and, along with the beer's carbonation and alcohol, cuts through the meat's fat. A clean lager also cuts through richness, but its lighter profile is a better teammate for your barbecue's lighter dishes like salads, or less heavily grilled and caramelized meat like hot dogs. Make sure to keep the beer cold and the grilled meat hot, and watch these beers elevate your cookout.