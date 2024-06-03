The Best Type Of Beer To Drink With BBQ Ribs, According To An Expert

When you're buried face-first in a delicious rack of barbecue ribs, the only thing worth pausing for is a swig of ice-cold beer. After all, a good selection of beer is a sign that you're at a great BBQ restaurant — but which type of beer is best to drink with ribs? To find out, we talked to Stephen Alexander, sales & marketing director for Tall City Brewing in Texas and a member of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild Board of Directors.

"This is an extremely hard question because you have so many different styles of ribs," Alexander told Tasting Table. "But with [any type of] ribs I really enjoy drinking a cold IPA." It helps that there are just as many styles of IPA as there are types of ribs, though Alexander has his favorites, "West Coast or New England (hazy IPA) it does not matter."

Alexander mentioned his preference is Haze Y'all — a hazy New England IPA from Tall City Brewing — and Odell IPA, which is an American IPA. Of course, while he is flush with good barbecue restaurants in Texas, for those of us who are grilling and smoking our ribs at home you must remember to pick the right beer for the job.