14 Tips For Grilling With Wood Pellets, According To Expert Pitmasters

Wood pellet grilling has been around for a while but hasn't always been looked upon favorably. In recent years, pellet grills have become more popular in backyard barbecue circles, but some folks in the BBQ competition circuit still frown on their use. However, the simplicity and accuracy of the pellet grill has begun to win over even the most stubborn, hardcore barbecue pitmasters.

Eliminating one of the toughest obstacles of cooking over open flames, pellet grills take much of the challenge and risk out of fire management. Because of this, pellet grills level the grilling game for all types of barbecue enthusiasts — from beginners to experts. It gives outdoor cooks the chance to focus on creating the best food while concentrating on taste and tenderness. But though pellet grills are easy to use, there's still a lot to learn to master the art of smoking.

We contacted some of the top experts in the barbecue business to bring you the best tips for grilling with wood pellets. We reached out to Will Hair from the winning SmokeMasters BBQ team, which recently took home The Grand Championship from the SmokeSlam competition in Memphis, Tennessee. We also spoke with Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster for team Girls Can Grill, and Rus Jones, owner and pitmaster for Smoky Ribs BBQ.