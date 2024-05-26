The Most Important Tip To Remember When Making Smoked Desserts

Virtually anything can be smoked like butter, ice cream, oil, and more. Desserts are no exception, however, there is a right and wrong way to infuse them with traces of soot and spice. Although the technique can give sweet treats an edge, there's also a risk that smoke can steal the show. To ensure that hazy notes compliment and contrast a recipe as intended, subtlety is key.

Unlike hunks of brisket or racks of ribs that can spend hours in the smoker, the same can't be said of sugary sweets. Proteins are usually larger, sturdier, and quite savory, giving them the ability to withstand the intensities of an incredibly long smoking span. In contrast, desserts are very delicate in their composition and flavor. As a result, they require a much gentler method of smoking to impart nuances of char without having them completely overpower.

Luckily, there are ways to subtly smoke your goodies. Cold smoking at temperatures below 250 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. Contrary to hot smoking where foods simultaneously cook and smoke, this cooler equivalent gives desserts a mild, barely-there smokiness. That said, while your treats can be cold smoked from upwards of 10 minutes to one hour, we recommend adhering to shorter timelines. Keeping the smoking process brief prevents the dessert's flavors from being masked, leading to a more harmonious bite.