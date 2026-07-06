Forget Baskets And Shelves: Store Paper Towels With A Solution That Adds 10X More Space

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The average kitchen goes through a whole lot of paper towels, from cleaning up spills to using a sheet to stop cutting boards from sliding. Typically, the only way to remain prepared is to stock up on rolls. But that creates a problem: Where are you actually supposed to store multiple paper towel rolls? Bulky rolls take up space, something at a premium in any kitchen. You don't want to lose an entire cabinet or pantry shelf to paper towels, and you also don't want rolls cluttering up your workspaces and pleasantly clear surfaces. Luckily, there's a super easy, effective solution: bungee cords.

This genius hack reminds you to make use of often-overlooked kitchen storage spots. One of the most common approaches is to use the back of a pantry door, which often goes unused. All you need are two bungee cords and four hooks. You can use something like these WLCSNG over-the-door hooks. Place two at the top and two upside down at the bottom — the cords will hold the bottom hooks in place once you connect them, running lengthwise along the door. That's all there is to it: Now you can slot paper towel rolls in behind the elasticized cords, which will keep them snug, organized, and out of the way.