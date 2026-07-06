Forget Baskets And Shelves: Store Paper Towels With A Solution That Adds 10X More Space
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The average kitchen goes through a whole lot of paper towels, from cleaning up spills to using a sheet to stop cutting boards from sliding. Typically, the only way to remain prepared is to stock up on rolls. But that creates a problem: Where are you actually supposed to store multiple paper towel rolls? Bulky rolls take up space, something at a premium in any kitchen. You don't want to lose an entire cabinet or pantry shelf to paper towels, and you also don't want rolls cluttering up your workspaces and pleasantly clear surfaces. Luckily, there's a super easy, effective solution: bungee cords.
This genius hack reminds you to make use of often-overlooked kitchen storage spots. One of the most common approaches is to use the back of a pantry door, which often goes unused. All you need are two bungee cords and four hooks. You can use something like these WLCSNG over-the-door hooks. Place two at the top and two upside down at the bottom — the cords will hold the bottom hooks in place once you connect them, running lengthwise along the door. That's all there is to it: Now you can slot paper towel rolls in behind the elasticized cords, which will keep them snug, organized, and out of the way.
Use bungee cords to store paper towels and other essentials
This setup also works on a wall, which is helpful if you're already using your door for storage or don't have a pantry door. Look for a narrow, unused strip that's out of sight but still easy to access. For this, you'll need eye hooks or cup hooks. Measure and mark two top and two bottom spots for the hooks. Drill holes and twist in your hooks to connect the bungees. If you need them to be a bit farther out from the wall to allow greater ease of stocking and pulling out paper towel rolls from behind the cords, you can nail matching pieces of wood onto your wall as bases for your hooks.
When TikTok user littlesuburbanfarmhouse demonstrated this trick, commenters called it genius. "I love using doors for storage," one commenter said, while others suggested using the trick for bath towels and even sweatshirts. This sturdy but flexible hack is cheap, simple, and so efficient — it's one of the easiest ways to clear counter space. No matter where you put it, this hack gathers all your rolls into one neat place where you can easily access your paper towel rolls.
That's not the end of bungee cords' abilities in the kitchen, though. Staple a cord to a wooden plank, adding additional staples every few inches. Hang the plank behind a door or on a wall, and you've got a genius way to store cooking utensils — just slide in wooden spoons and spatulas. Leave more space between staples, and you can also use it to organize travel mugs.