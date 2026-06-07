Step Aside, Traditional Grills: A Powerful Alternative Is Stealing The Spotlight
To some, the act of lighting a charcoal grill and finessing its heat management while barbecuing foods is an art appreciated for its time and skill. To others, it's a bit of a hassle. For those who want an easier grilling experience, there's a new era of grilling technology that could make your backyard summer barbecue seamless without sacrificing flavor: Smart charcoal grills.
Typically, alternatives like propane-fueled gas grills are easier to use compared to charcoal grilling. In comparison, electric grills provide ample temperature control, but they come with the tradeoff of missing out on the smoky flavors and textural benefits charcoal grilling provides. However, popular digital-enabled grills and smokers — from leading brands such as Masterbuilt and Weber – feature WiFi-enabled, in-app time and temperature controls and fan technology.
These smart technologies produce consistent smoke and moisture retention for even notoriously tricky grilling feats like slow-cooked meats, regardless of your grilling experience. Many smart charcoal grills are designed to preheat more quickly than traditional charcoal grills and ignite charcoal more precisely. This means avoiding common charcoal BBQ mistakes, like choosing the wrong type of charcoal, using too much charcoal, or not using the air vents for optimal air flow.
Deciding if a smart charcoal grill is right for you
People have varying opinions on smart grills, even with the technology streamlining food prep. Grills with smart features are not necessarily anything new, but as technology advances, deciding if a smart charcoal grill is right for you really comes down to the level of convenience and grilling support you're seeking.
In a Reddit thread on r/webergrills about whether "to smart grill or not to smart grill," some people commented that certain aspects, like temperature control, ease anxiety, while other features may overcomplicate the grilling experience. "I deal with a ton of tech on the daily," one user wrote, noting that a new manual grill could be a "nice escape from that."
For barbecue aficionados living for tending the fire, shifting around its charcoals, and grilling cuts of meat a smart charcoal grill may not be a good fit. In contrast, a smart grill can suit those wanting to smoke a pork roast or complete an easy weeknight Cajun grilled salmon recipe, without the need to meticulously hover over the grill. Some smart charcoal grills even have built-in cleaning systems, if you want to rid debris with less effort.