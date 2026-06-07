Step Aside, Traditional Grills: A Powerful Alternative Is Stealing The Spotlight

To some, the act of lighting a charcoal grill and finessing its heat management while barbecuing foods is an art appreciated for its time and skill. To others, it's a bit of a hassle. For those who want an easier grilling experience, there's a new era of grilling technology that could make your backyard summer barbecue seamless without sacrificing flavor: Smart charcoal grills.

Typically, alternatives like propane-fueled gas grills are easier to use compared to charcoal grilling. In comparison, electric grills provide ample temperature control, but they come with the tradeoff of missing out on the smoky flavors and textural benefits charcoal grilling provides. However, popular digital-enabled grills and smokers — from leading brands such as Masterbuilt and Weber – feature WiFi-enabled, in-app time and temperature controls and fan technology.

These smart technologies produce consistent smoke and moisture retention for even notoriously tricky grilling feats like slow-cooked meats, regardless of your grilling experience. Many smart charcoal grills are designed to preheat more quickly than traditional charcoal grills and ignite charcoal more precisely. This means avoiding common charcoal BBQ mistakes, like choosing the wrong type of charcoal, using too much charcoal, or not using the air vents for optimal air flow.