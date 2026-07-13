Add These 3 Packets To Beef Pot Roast For 10X The Flavor

Pot roast is, in short, magical. While it is indeed a boomer dish, there are plenty of innovative spins on pot roast recipes that help you truly make it your own. If you want to make it easier on yourself — as if flopping a piece of tough, affordable meat in a pan with chopped root veggies isn't easy enough — turn to seasoning packets to elevate the flavor of your dish and circumvent your spice rack altogether.

However, you shouldn't limit yourself to just one seasoning packet. The secret is to use a trio per 3 pounds of meat: Italian-style salad dressing mix, brown gravy mix, and ranch dressing mix. These packets contain a medley of flavors, including hearty, umami notes from the brown gravy; Italian herbs, such as oregano and thyme, in the salad dressing; and the familiar buttermilk undertones and sharp dilly flavor from the ranch. To prepare this roast, mix the seasonings with a little bit of water before pouring them into your slow cooker with your cut of choice. The packets may be high in sodium, so look for low-sodium options if you're looking to cut back.